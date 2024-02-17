2024 February 17 15:23

Asia’s first deepwater jacket “Haiji-2” was completed

Recently, the steel piles of Asia’s first deepwater jacket “Haiji-2”, which was designed and built independently by China National Offshore Oil Corp, were successfully completed loading, iMarine reported.



Haiji-2 has set a record in terms of the height and weight of steel piles in Asia, marking a new breakthrough in China’s independent design and construction capability of deep-water large-scale deepwater jackets.



It is understood that with the marine engineering to the deep sea field, deepwater jacket has become the mainstream for the industry development. As the first 330-meter deepwater jacket in China, the average water depth of the working area of Haiji-2 is 324.5 meters, and the total height is 338 meters; the weight is 37,000 tons. The main structure of the deepwater jacket has now been topped out.



The steel piles, which are called giant “steel nails”, are the key structures for fixing the offshore oil and gas platforms firmly on the deep seabed.Compared with shallow water steel piles, the deep water steel piles have extremely high technical requirements in construction, quality control and offshore installation.



There are a total of 16 steel piles for “Haiji-2”, each with a diameter of about 2.7 meters, and the length of the main pile is about 170 meters. The total weight of the steel piles is about 12,500 tons, equivalent to the total weight of 10,000 cars.



It is understood that the platform “Haiji-2” will be operated in Liuhua 11-1 Oil Field, which is the deepest oil field on production in China , located in South China Sea.