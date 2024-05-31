2024 May 31 16:41

Fortescue plans to order five very large ammonia carriers

Australian green technology, energy and metals company Fortescue is planning to order five very large ammonia carriers (VLACs) to transport green ammonia over long distances, according to the publication TradeWinds.



The publication claimed that Fortescue has been in discussions with multiple shipowners and shipyards under a plan with the codename Project Consul, adding that the vessels are valued at more than $120 million each.

In other news, Hong Kong-based ship management company Anglo-Eastern has been appointed by Fortescue to manage its ammonia-powered vessel Fortescue Green Pioneer.

In May 2024, with support from the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), government agencies, research institutes and industry partners, Fortescue completed propulsion and manoeuvrability trials of the Green Pioneer vessel in the Port of Singapore.

The trials were conducted using 6.4 m3 (4.4 tonnes) of liquid ammonia, in combination with diesel and hydrogenated vegetable oil (HVO), a second-generation biofuel, as marine fuel over 10 days from April 23, 2024, to May 2, 2024.

They followed the conduct of the dual-fueled ammonia fuel trial in the Port of Singapore in March 2024, in which the vessel received flag approval from the Singapore Registry of Ships (SRS) and the Gas Fuelled Ammonia notation by classification society DNV to use ammonia, in combination with diesel, as a marine fuel.



In May, the Green Pioneer also received the Hydrogen Transport award at the World Hydrogen 2024 Awards.