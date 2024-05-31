2024 May 31 17:36

Eight investment schemes submit an EoI for the acquisition of a majority stake in the share capital of the Lavrio Port Authority

The Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (HRADF), a member company of GROWTHFUND – The National Fund of Greece, announces that eight investment schemes have submitted an Expression of Interest for the acquisition of a majority stake (of at least 50% plus one share) in the share capital of the Lavrio Port Authority (LPA S.A.), according to HRADF's release.

Expressions of Interest were submitted by the following investment schemes (in alphabetical order): • Consortium GPH CRUISE PORT FINANCE LTD – PROMARINE S.A. • Consortium JET PLAN SHIPPING Co LTD – AKTOR CONCESSIONS S.A. • Consortium OLYMPIC MARINE S.A. – MSC CRUISES S.A. • GEK TERNA S.A. • GULFTAINER COMPANY LTD • INTERKAT S.A. • IOTC INVESTMENTS S.C.S. • ISRAEL SHIPYARDS INDUSTRIES LTD

Following the evaluation of the submitted Expressions of Interest, candidates who meet the pre-qualification criteria will be invited to participate in Phase B of the tender process (Submission of Binding Offers).

The company "Lavrio Port Authority S.A." (LPA S.A.) currently has the exclusive right to use and develop the land, buildings, and facilities of the Port of Lavrio, through a Concession Agreement with the Greek State for a duration of 60 years; running from 2002 until the year 2062. Should the duration of the Concession Agreement be extended, an announcement will be made on HRADF's website prior to the launch of Phase B of the tender process, which involves the Request for Submission of Binding Offers by the pre-qualified investors.

The port of Lavrio is the third largest port of the Attica region and, due to its proximity to popular tourist destinations, Athens International Airport and the ports of Piraeus and Rafina, it is suitable for tourism development with the operation of a cruise terminal and a marina for yachts.