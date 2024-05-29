2024 May 29 11:35

Alfa Laval introduces PureBallast 3 Ultra ballast water management system

Alfa Laval PureBallast 3 Ultra is the latest ballast water management system (BWMS) built on proven PureBallast 3 technology. The system brings new advantages to the market’s most efficient UV treatment solution, from enhanced performance in challenging waters to further power savings and simpler installation. Deliveries of PureBallast 3 Ultra will begin in Q3 2025, according to the company's release.



As the retrofit market subsides, many BWMS manufacturers have withdrawn or face an uncertain future. Alfa Laval, by contrast, continues to evolve its leading UV technology and its offering to shipowners and shipyards. PureBallast 3 Ultra answers the needs of today’s ballast water management market – and also tomorrow’s.



For shipowners who operate in sedimented areas, PureBallast 3 Ultra means added peace of mind. The system offers enhanced performance in challenging waters, thanks to a new filter design that reduces the risk of filter clogging. Several of the filter improvements, such as a faster gear motor that improves backflushing efficiency, are also available as an upgrade for existing PureBallast 3 systems.



The new filter design safeguards vessel operations, especially in combination with Alfa Laval’s efficient UV technology. PureBallast 3 Ultra runs at just 50% of its potential operating power in many conditions, yet it can ramp up to full power to maintain flow in challenging waters.



By supporting higher flow rates, PureBallast 3 Ultra uses less energy than competing UV systems in relation to the ballast water volume. It can also be more efficient than previous PureBallast 3 systems, thanks to an expanded range of UV reactor sizes that closely match the ballast pump capacity. For certain flows, power needs are reduced by almost 20%.



The wider UV reactor range means more flexibility for shipyards, who also benefit from other features. The Cleaning-In-Place (CIP) unit and pressure monitoring device are integrated into the UV reactor module, and the upgraded filter design is smaller. With a small footprint and fewer connections, PureBallast 3 Ultra can be configured for ballast water flows of 42–3000 m3/h, as well as Ex requirements.



As always, customers will have Alfa Laval resources and knowledge close at hand. Alfa Laval’s production in Qingdao, China, will mean shipyard support and smooth deliveries of PureBallast 3 Ultra, beginning in Q3 2025.



Shipowners can count on Alfa Laval’s global network and 24/7 Service & Support. In addition, PureBallast 3 Ultra will be delivered with a field gateway, ready to take advantage of PureBallast Connect. Available on a subscription basis, PureBallast Connect is a secure digital service portal that offers ways to maximize uptime, reduce compliance-related workload and optimize fleet-wide.



PureBallast, which was the first commercially available ballast water treatment solution, is a chemical-free technology sold and serviced by Alfa Laval. A vital component of PureBallast is the enhanced UV reactor, which was developed jointly by Alfa Laval and Wallenius Water based on Wallenius Water technology. All PureBallast systems are available with both IMO and U.S. Coast Guard type approvals.



Alfa Laval was founded 140 years ago, has customers in some 100 countries, employs more than 21,300 people, and annual sales in 2023 were SEK 63.6 billion (5.5 BEUR). The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.