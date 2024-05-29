2024 May 29 15:13

Wintershall Dea installs template on Dvalin North field

Wintershall Dea and its partners Petoro and Sval Energi have installed a subsea template on the seabed in the Norwegian Sea, marking the start of the installation campaign for the operated Dvalin North gas field, according to the company's release.

Dvalin North, which was the largest discovery in Norway in 2021, is a subsea field which will be tied back to the Heidrun platform via the operated subsea Dvalin field. The field supports Wintershall Dea's strategy of exploring and developing in areas where the company already has infrastructure and good knowledge of the subsurface.

The newly installed four-slot template will accommodate three gas production wells. The spare slot will be available for future development of the field.

TechnipFMC's heavy subsea construction vessel North Sea Atlantic transported the 290-tonne template from the Aker Solutions yard in Egersund to the Dvalin North field in the Norwegian Sea, where it was installed on the seabed at a depth of 410 metres.

The template was manufactured in Poland by Mostostal Pomorze as part of the subsea production system supplied by OneSubsea and its partner Aker Solutions.

Dvalin North is located in the Norwegian Sea. The gas field will be developed as a tie-back to the existing Heidrun platform via the Wintershall Dea operated Dvalin field.

Wintershall Dea and its partners Petoro and Sval Energi plan to drill three producing wells from a subsea template which is located 10 km to the north of Dvalin. The field is estimated to hold around 84 million barrels of oil equivalent and the gas will be exported via the Polarled pipeline to Nyhamna near Kristiansund in central Norway. Dvalin North is expected to come on stream in late 2026.

Wintershall Dea Norge AS is the operator of the field with a 55% share. Petoro AS owns 35% and Sval Energi AS 10%.



Wintershall Dea is an independent European gas and oil company with more than 120 years of experience as an operator and project partner along the entire E&P value chain. The company with German roots and headquarters in Kassel and Hamburg explores for and produces gas and oil in 11 countries worldwide in an efficient and responsible manner. With activities in Europe, Latin America and the MENA region (Middle East & North Africa), Wintershall Dea has a global upstream portfolio and, with its participation in natural gas transport, is also active in the midstream business. And we develop carbon management and low carbon hydrogen projects to contribute to climate goals and secure energy supplies.

Wintershall Dea was formed from the merger of Wintershall Holding GmbH and DEA Deutsche Erdoel AG, in 2019. Today, the company employs more than 2,000 people worldwide from almost 60 nations.



