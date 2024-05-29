2024 May 29 12:21

Wartsila Lifecycle Agreement to ensure operational reliability for two Japanese ferries

Technology group Wärtsilä has signed two Lifecycle Agreements covering two ferries owned by Japanese operator Shin Nihonkai Ferry Co., Ltd (SNF), according to the company's release. The vessels are each powered by four Wärtsilä 31 engines. The agreements are designed to provide optimal operational support in ensuring reliable and efficient performance for the ferries, which serve the busy Yokosuka and Shinmoji route. The order was booked by Wärtsilä in April 2024.

The two five-year agreements cover the ‘Hamayu’ and ‘Soleil’ ferries and provide remote 24/7 support in case of need. The experts in Wärtsilä Expertise Centres are available to support the crew remotely whenever needed, giving guidance, advice, and recommendations. A cyber secure connectivity makes it possible to collaborate remotely in real-time. Getting the issues resolved quickly maximises the vessel uptime ensuring smooth operations.

The scope of the agreements also includes asset diagnostics and anomaly detection via Wärtsilä’s Expert Insight predictive maintenance service. Expert Insight proactively identifies and highlights potential failures and early indications of equipment deterioration that cause vessels to run less efficiently.