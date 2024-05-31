2024 May 31 15:23

Avenir LNG launches ship-to- ship LNG bunker supply in the port of Lubeck

Avenir LNG has completed its first ship-to-ship LNG bunkering operation in Germany. The company supplied LNG bunkers to the ro- pax ferry Nils Holgersson at Lübeck on May 5, it said in a Linkedin post on Thursday. The firm used its delivery vessel the Avenir Aspiration for the delivery.

"Our first successful STS bunker operation in a German port for our long-standing and trusted customer TT-Line proves again our leading position in setting up alternative fuel supply chains," a company representative said in the post.



"As part of that ambition, we are seeing our network of customers and ports to service continuing to grow across Northwest Europe throughout 2024."