2024 May 30 11:24

NYK and CMLNG jointly establish a ship-management company for LNG carriers "OPearl"

On December 2023, NYK jointly established OPearl LNG Ship Management Company Limited ("OPearl"), a ship-management company for LNG carriers, according to the company's release.

OPearl was founded together with CMES LNG Shipping Company Limited ("CMLNG"), a subsidiary of China Merchants Energy Shipping Co., Ltd. ("CMES"), a leading shipping company in China, and CETS Investment Management (HK) Co., Ltd. ("CETS"), a subsidiary of the CNOOC Group, a Chinese energy company.

NYK, CMLNG, and CETS held a ceremony on April 18 to open the Hong Kong office. OPearl is NYK’s sixth ship-management company for LNG carriers, complementing those based in Japan, Singapore, the United Kingdom, France, and Taiwan.

OPearl will manage LNG carriers, including six vessels will be chartered to CNOOC Gas and Power Singapore Trading & Marketing Pte. Ltd. Through OPearl, NYK seeks to deepen its relationship with CMLNG and CETS and contribute to stabilizing the world's energy supply and lowering carbon emissions through stable LNG transportation.





