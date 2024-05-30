2024 May 30 14:13

TECO 2030’s fuel cell runs at 100% power capacity in test bed

TECO 2030 has successfully reached stable and maximum power output of zero emission hydrogen-electric power with its disruptive fuel cell system, according to the company's release.

TECO 2030’s fuel cell system connected on the testbed at AVL’s facility in Graz, Austria.

Since November 2023, the system has been connected to AVL’s testbed facility in Graz. It has undergone minor modifications and adjustments to achieve its maximum power output. The TECO 2030 fuel cell system has successfully achieved a full power output by using hydrogen as fuel.

This positions the system as the most powerful marine fuel cell system globally, which is purposely designed for heavy-duty industrial applications. The unique design is based on our 30 years of maritime experience and AVL’s two decades of R&D experiences in the field of hydrogen and fuel cells.

TECO 2030’s fuel cell technology features a modular system with installed power capacity of 400kW’s. This includes exceptional energy efficiency, an inherent safety concept, optimal weight and size dimensions, advanced component design, extended lifespan, and rapid dynamic load response.