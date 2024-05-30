  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2024 May 30 12:21

    Sea-Intelligence: Brexit leads to 24% ETS North Atlantic savings

    The EU carbon taxation scheme (ETS) took effect from January 2024. A tax must be paid for CO2 emissions for ships calling EU ports. A ship sailing between two EU ports must pay carbon tax for the full duration of the journey, while a ship sailing between a non-EU port and an EU port needs to pay carbon tax for 50% of the journey. The EU is only requiring 40% payment of the ETS tax in 2024, ramping up to 70% in 2025, and 100% from 2026.

    There is however a “loophole” in the ETS, courtesy of the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. This means that the UK port calls can count as first/last port call before an EU port. For example, if a vessel goes from New York to Antwerp, the carrier needs to report the emissions for 50% of the journey, as it goes from a non-EU port to an EU port. However, if the same carrier has a port call in Felixstowe in between New York and Antwerp, the carrier needs to pay zero ETS from New York to Felixstowe, as these are both non-EU ports, and ETS of 50% of the very short journey from Felixstowe to Antwerp.

    BREXIT has resulted in the reduction of total reportable sailing distance on the North Atlantic of -24%.

    The 2M alliance gain the smallest amount of benefit with their current service network, likely impacting their cost competitiveness in this regard.

Другие новости по темам: shipping  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2024 May 30

18:06 RINA unveils Strategic Plan to reach 2 billion euros by 2030
17:21 Seaspan Shipyards unveils digital model of Canada’s heavy Polar Icebreaker
17:10 “K” Line announces delivery of a Capesize Bulk Carrier fueled by LNG "CAPE HAYATE" for JFE Steel Corporation
16:40 KOMIPO and Vitol extend long term LNG supply contract
16:02 HD HHI to build naval MRO service base in Philippines
15:58 Danaos adds four more vessels to its order book
15:25 Saudi Aramco to reportedly sell $10 billion to $20 billion worth of shares in new offering
14:43 Subsea7 awarded ‘super-major’ contract offshore Brazil
14:13 TECO 2030’s fuel cell runs at 100% power capacity in test bed
13:42 Platform ship Marechal Duque de Caxias arrives in Brazil on its way to the pre-salt layer
13:17 First shore power for seagoing vessels arrives at Antwerp Euroterminal
12:44 EU sets higher tariffs on Russian and Belarusian grain products
12:21 Sea-Intelligence: Brexit leads to 24% ETS North Atlantic savings
12:08 MABUX: Bunker Outlook, Week 22, 2024
11:51 Cargotec starts the sales process of MacGregor
11:24 NYK and CMLNG jointly establish a ship-management company for LNG carriers "OPearl"
09:56 LR and REGENT partner on certification for all-electric seaglider

2024 May 29

18:00 Kongsberg Discovery completes an underwater demonstration of an autonomous underwater vehicle for the US Navy
17:07 CMA CGM Symi receives LNG from North America’s largest LNG bunker barge
16:47 ABS-classed SOV ECO EDISON launched
16:21 Brittany Ferries, Wartsila and Incat partner on zero-emissions ferry project
15:37 Huisman to deliver deepwater Knuckle Boom Crane for Coastal International Marine
15:13 Wintershall Dea installs template on Dvalin North field
14:55 Hyundai Glovis orders six dual-fuel LNG car carriers in China
14:22 IMO Member States call for an immediate end to ongoing attacks on ships and seafarers transiting through the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden
13:42 USCG Guidance on the use of power-limiting devices to ensure safe navigation
13:22 U.S. biodiesel imports have doubled since 2022 due to low prices in Europe
12:41 MAN Cryo to design hydrogen supply for net-zero Norwegian ferries
12:21 Wartsila Lifecycle Agreement to ensure operational reliability for two Japanese ferries
11:35 Alfa Laval introduces PureBallast 3 Ultra ballast water management system
11:10 Van Oord wins contract for Nordseecluster offshore wind project
10:40 Greek shipowners could face €1bn EU ETS costs
10:02 The Panama Canal expects up to 32 ships to cross daily as of June 1st
09:48 Marine fuel cells better suited for auxiliary power than propulsion – MMMCZCS

2024 May 28

18:02 Boluda Towage acquires British company SMS Towage
17:16 TE H2 and VERBUND sign MoU with the Republic of Tunisia to study the implementation of a large green hydrogen project
16:42 China’s bonded bunker fuel imports fell in April – JLC
16:15 European Commission approves up to €1.4 billion of State aid by seven Member States for the fourth Important Project of Common European Interest in the hydrogen value chain
15:52 Finnlines inaugurated its new line in Malmö
15:26 Yangzijiang Shipbuilding’s order book rises to record US$16.1 billion
14:52 Cochin Shipyard bags new order for construction of new generation hybrid wind farm Service Operation Vessels
14:18 HD Hyundai Heavy aims to top 5 tln won in naval vessel sales by 2035
13:41 RINA hits 800 million euros in 2023 revenue
13:21 COOEC appoints ABL for Safaniya jacket installations
12:41 The Canada Infrastructure Bank investment to improve flow of Canadian exports through Port of Prince Rupert
12:21 Cyprus cancels the contract for the reconstruction of the port and marina of Larnaca
11:42 Vår Energi signs an agreement with the OGMP to improve the accuracy and transparency of methane emissions reporting
11:10 AD Ports, Transmar and Orascom Construction sign MoU for the development of a green methanol facility in Egypt
10:41 Astilleros Armon launches the first of twelve new hybrid high-speed ferries designed by Incat Crowther for Italian ferry operator Liberty Lines
10:04 HELCOM adopts new measures to mitigate ammonia emissions from agriculture
09:58 HAV Group receives an order from Fjord1 to design vessel automation and autonomous navigation systems for four ferries

2024 May 27

18:02 QatarEnergy announces FID in the second development phase for Brazil’s Sépia field
17:30 NYK begins first long-term biofuel test run on large crude oil tanker
17:16 Ondas Holdings' Airobotics and HHLA Sky partner to offer drone services
16:53 Seatrium secures FPSO newbuild contracts P-84 and P-85 from Petrobras
16:25 NYK Bulkship (Asia) сommences first shipment of sustainable aviation fuel
15:26 Wind propulsion systems to be installed on 7 vessels operated by MOL Drybulk
14:55 ASCO commissioned the first Handysize class vessel
14:25 Fincantieri launches FREMM frigate "Emilio Bianchi" for the Italian Navy
12:33 Singapore is ready for methanol bunkering for container vessels at Tuas Port
11:58 DP World and Mawani break ground on SAR900 million logistics park at Jeddah Islamic Port
10:42 DEAS and Fincantieri united to strengthen cyber resilience of military and commercial fleets
10:24 GTT receives an order for the tank design of four new LNG carriers
09:57 Singapore carries out ship-to-ship bunkering of close to 1,340 metric tonnes of blended methanol

2024 May 26

15:16 Fincantieri is awarded contract from the US Navy for the fifth and sixth Constellation-class frigates
13:24 ABP’s £35 million offshore energy development to be operational from October 2024
11:18 HPH Trust and Beibu Gulf Port Group agreed to promote trade between Guangxi and Hong Kong
09:26 Shore power plan for Irish, UK ports

2024 May 25

15:33 Bahri could be buyer of four VLCCs with $480 million
14:27 Panama Canal returns to normal operations