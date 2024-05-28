2024 May 28 14:52

Cochin Shipyard bags new order for construction of new generation hybrid wind farm Service Operation Vessels

India’s leading shipyard, Cochin Shipyard Limited, bagged another order from UK based offshore renewable operator, North Star Shipping for the construction of a hybrid Service Operation Vessels (‘SOVs’) to be deployed for contract with Siemens Gamesa to be deployed at the Scottish Power Renewables East Anglia THREE offshore windfarm located off the Suffolk coast.

The ship building contract also has an option to contract two more such vessels. North Star earlier in the year contracted another hybrid SOV with Cochin Shipyard. With attention turning towards sustainable & green energy solutions, there is a large global focus on the development of offshore renewable energy segment.

The hybrid Service Operation Vessels (SOVs) are the workhorse of the growing, highly specialized renewables segment. The 85m Hybrid SOVs are designed by VARD AS, Norway based on the proven 4 19 design and built for the service, maintenance, and operational needs of the offshore wind industry. The vessels are equipped with fully electric azimuth propulsion system, 3D motion compensated gangway system which forms the mission equipment. The vessels are to be classed with DNV Norway.

The hybrid electric propulsion system is powered by 4 Nos. diesel generator sets along with large Lithium battery pack, to achieve emission reduction to a large extent. The vessels shall have high standard interiors to accommodate 80 technicians and crew with DNV comfort ratings and Dynamic Positioning System. CSL is currently building 2 Nos. Commissioning Service Operation Vessels (CSOVs) for a European Client.

With the new SOV contract, CSL strengthens its footprint in the high-end & niche global renewable energy segment- towards sustainable solutions. North Star Shipping is recognized as a fully professional and proven mission- critical service partner, particularly in relation to long-term contracted infrastructure support in one of the world’s most challenging and demanding marine environments, leveraging its 135 years of experience.