2024 May 31 12:49

Ship traffic to resume in Turkey's Bosphorus Strait after brief suspension

Ship traffic in Turkey's Bosphorus Strait is set to resume for southbound vessels as of 0700 GMT on Friday, after a suspension due to an engine failure on one vessel, Reuters reports citing the Tribeca shipping agency. The Liberia-flagged cargo ship Cornelia had resumed sailing after a brief engine failure, according to a report shared by the agency.