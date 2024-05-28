  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2024 May 28 14:18

    HD Hyundai Heavy aims to top 5 tln won in naval vessel sales by 2035

    South Korean shipbuilder HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. said Tuesday it aims to increase its annual sales of naval vessels to 5 trillion won (US$4 billion) by 2035 through overseas projects, according to Yonhap.

    "Through naval ship exports, we aim to top sales of 3 trillion won in 2030 and 5 trillion won by the mid-2030s, when we will be able to enter the U.S. market," Joo Won-ho, chief operating officer at the company's Naval and Special Ship Business Unit, said in a press conference.

    For this goal, the company said it will push to increase the portion of its overseas sales -- which accounted for about half of its 1.1 trillion-won annual sales estimate for this year -- to around 80 percent of its sales by 2035.

    Last month, the company signed a 640.6 billion-won contract to build four warships for the Peruvian Navy jointly with Peru's state-owned shipbuilder SIMA Peru S.A. It marked the largest naval ship order placed by a Latin American country with a Korean shipbuilder.

Другие новости по темам: HD Hyundai  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2024 May 28

18:02 Boluda Towage acquires British company SMS Towage
17:16 TE H2 and VERBUND sign MoU with the Republic of Tunisia to study the implementation of a large green hydrogen project
16:42 China’s bonded bunker fuel imports fell in April – JLC
16:15 European Commission approves up to €1.4 billion of State aid by seven Member States for the fourth Important Project of Common European Interest in the hydrogen value chain
15:52 Finnlines inaugurated its new line in Malmö
15:26 Yangzijiang Shipbuilding’s order book rises to record US$16.1 billion
14:52 Cochin Shipyard bags new order for construction of new generation hybrid wind farm Service Operation Vessels
14:18 HD Hyundai Heavy aims to top 5 tln won in naval vessel sales by 2035
13:41 RINA hits 800 million euros in 2023 revenue
13:21 COOEC appoints ABL for Safaniya jacket installations
12:41 The Canada Infrastructure Bank investment to improve flow of Canadian exports through Port of Prince Rupert
12:21 Cyprus cancels the contract for the reconstruction of the port and marina of Larnaca
11:42 Vår Energi signs an agreement with the OGMP to improve the accuracy and transparency of methane emissions reporting
11:10 AD Ports, Transmar and Orascom Construction sign MoU for the development of a green methanol facility in Egypt
10:41 Astilleros Armon launches the first of twelve new hybrid high-speed ferries designed by Incat Crowther for Italian ferry operator Liberty Lines
10:04 HELCOM adopts new measures to mitigate ammonia emissions from agriculture
09:58 HAV Group receives an order from Fjord1 to design vessel automation and autonomous navigation systems for four ferries

2024 May 27

18:02 QatarEnergy announces FID in the second development phase for Brazil’s Sépia field
17:30 NYK begins first long-term biofuel test run on large crude oil tanker
17:16 Ondas Holdings' Airobotics and HHLA Sky partner to offer drone services
16:53 Seatrium secures FPSO newbuild contracts P-84 and P-85 from Petrobras
16:25 NYK Bulkship (Asia) сommences first shipment of sustainable aviation fuel
15:26 Wind propulsion systems to be installed on 7 vessels operated by MOL Drybulk
14:55 ASCO commissioned the first Handysize class vessel
14:25 Fincantieri launches FREMM frigate "Emilio Bianchi" for the Italian Navy
12:33 Singapore is ready for methanol bunkering for container vessels at Tuas Port
11:58 DP World and Mawani break ground on SAR900 million logistics park at Jeddah Islamic Port
10:42 DEAS and Fincantieri united to strengthen cyber resilience of military and commercial fleets
10:24 GTT receives an order for the tank design of four new LNG carriers
09:57 Singapore carries out ship-to-ship bunkering of close to 1,340 metric tonnes of blended methanol

2024 May 26

15:16 Fincantieri is awarded contract from the US Navy for the fifth and sixth Constellation-class frigates
13:24 ABP’s £35 million offshore energy development to be operational from October 2024
11:18 HPH Trust and Beibu Gulf Port Group agreed to promote trade between Guangxi and Hong Kong
09:26 Shore power plan for Irish, UK ports

2024 May 25

15:33 Bahri could be buyer of four VLCCs with $480 million
14:27 Panama Canal returns to normal operations
12:03 Equinor and partners to invest to maintain high gas production at Troll
11:41 Singapore carries out ship-to-ship bunkering of close to 1,340 metric tonnes of blended methanol
10:12 Australian operator renegotiates ferry deal with Finnish shipbuilder following delays

2024 May 24

18:00 MSC resumes Far East – Baltimore service
17:22 First LNG tugboat with hybrid system goes into operation in Singapore with mtu gas engines from Rolls-Royce
16:47 S. Korea slaps sanctions on 7 N. Koreans, 2 Russian ships for illegal trade with Russia
16:24 COSCO Shipping plans to build 120 ships worth $4.5 billion
15:46 LR award AiP to CMB.TECH and Damen for hydrogen tug solution
13:51 Kongsberg Maritime opens a new facility in Kochi, India
13:11 Wind Challenger to be installed on coal carrier for J-Power
12:41 India, Egypt top destinations for Russian seaborne fuel oil, VGO exports in April
12:21 Newbuilding contracts signed by Greek shipowners are up more than 50% this year to March
11:40 The port of Piraeus receives permission to continue dredging from the State Council
11:05 Eastern Shipbuilding Group awarded contract to construct Fisher Island Ferry
10:49 Huangpu Wenchong receives contract for up to eight methanol-fuelled bulkers
10:28 Cadeler signs installation vessel reservation agreement for upcoming wind farm installation projects
09:58 ScanOcean launches renewable biodiesel fuel
09:42 Uralkali fertilizer exports hit 7.6-million tonne mark by the end of 2023

2024 May 23

18:00 Cadeler places order to build its third A-class vessel
17:34 Van Oord successfully installs first monopile using KENC’s flange mounted upending tool
17:12 The fire engulfed approximately 600 square meters of metal waste on industrial premises at the port of Hamburg
16:57 Hapag-Lloyd resumes CGX service between China, West Africa and Germany
16:38 The world's first methanol-powered container ship now on weekly service to the Port of Gothenburg
15:32 Inmarsat launches combined VSAT, LEO and LTE managed connectivity service
14:52 Dominican Republic, Oman and Saudi Arabia join the International Transport Forum
14:21 Canada’s TMX pipeline expansion to boost Asian crude oil trade
13:44 Norwegian Cruise Line expands its presence across Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand with over 30 new itineraries
13:21 Canadian Coast Guard issues $15,000 fine for a hazardous vessel
13:18 MABUX: Bunker Outlook, Week 21, 2024
12:51 Dunkerque LNG launches a request for interest for its Small Scale LNG services
12:11 SITC signs a strategic cooperation framework agreement with Fujian Port Group
11:40 Wartsila to convert two Scandlines ferries to plug-in hybrid operation
11:03 Hapag-Lloyd upgrades sea shuttle service between Ukraine and Romania
10:30 Japanese companies complete the early stages of a cross-industry project to create a secure data exchange system between shipyards and shipowners