2024 May 30 13:17

First shore power for seagoing vessels arrives at Antwerp Euroterminal

Antwerp Euroterminal (AET) installs the first shore power connection for seagoing vessels in Belgium. Shore power provides docked vessels in the port with electricity in an environmentally friendly and quiet way and therefore plays an important role in the greening of ports. The installation will be operational in 2026 and will be the first one in Belgium for seagoing vessels, built according to international ISO standards, according to the company's release.



Shore power allows moored ships to connect to the local electricity grid via a 'socket' on the quay. It reduces emissions of CO2, nitrogen oxides, sulphur oxides and particulate matter and contributes to better local air quality and less environmental noise. ​

Two fixed shore power connections will be installed at the Antwerp Euroterminal (AET) for car carriers and conro vessels. AET is Europe's largest multipurpose terminal and one of 24 terminals of the Grimaldi Group. Although the European obligation to provide shore power for container vessels by 2030 does not apply to ro-ro and con-ro vessels, AET deliberately chooses to provide it anyway. This makes them the first terminal in the port of Antwerp-Bruges - and in Belgium to provide a “future proof” fixed shore power installation for seagoing vessels, built beyond current EU regulations & directives.

HOPaS (High voltage Onshore Power As a Service) is the technology and service consortium comprising Techelec, Yuso, and Whitewood that will handle the investment, installation, and operation of the future onshore power solution at AET (www.hopas.eu). Port of Antwerp-Bruges facilitates this rollout of shore power at the terminal.



The installation foresees 2 shore connections with a total capacity of 5MW primarily for Grimaldi's new ro-ro vessels. The commissioned projects will carry a €25 to €30 million investment, to which the Flemish agency for innovation (VLAIO) granted a €4 million subsidy. The installation will be operational by 2026 and designed for future proof expansion, enabling additional vessels to connect. The 100% Green electricity is initially produced by the 3 wind turbines installed on the terminal site and operated by Wind aan de Stroom. In addition, extra capacity will be produced by solar panels on the roof of the multilevel parking garage of the terminal and 2 extra wind mill turbines that are on the planning to be installed on the terminal. The produced green energy will be stored into a large battery system to optimize the use of the generated electricity.



For Port of Antwerp-Bruges, shore power is an important part of the greening of the port. Numerous connection points for quayside electricity are already available for barges and tugs, and in Zeebrugge quayside electricity will be available for cruise ships from 2026. Port of Antwerp-Bruges is also committed to providing shore power for the largest container ships by 2028. ​





