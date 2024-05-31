2024 May 31 12:23

Global schedule reliability drops back to January 2024 levels

Sea-Intelligence has published issue 153 of the Global Liner Performance (GLP) report, with schedule reliability figures up to and including April 2024.

Schedule reliability reversed its improving trend and declined by -2.5 percentage points M/M in April 2024. This figure is now only 0.6 percentage points higher than the lowest YTD point of January 2024. On a Y/Y level, schedule reliability in April 2024 was -12.1 percentage points lower. However, the average delay for LATE vessel arrivals improved by -0.31 days M/M to 4.74 days. This figure is now closer to the pre-pandemic lows than the pandemic highs. On a Y/Y level, the April 2024 figure was 0.40 days higher.

Wan Hai was the most reliable top-13 carrier in April 2024 with schedule reliability of 59.0%. Evergreen followed with schedule reliability of 53.2%. There were another 4 carriers above the 50% mark. ZIM was the least reliable carrier with schedule reliability of 44.2%. Only CMA CGM and Evergreen were able to record a M/M improvement in schedule reliability in April 2024, with both of 1.3 percentage points each. ZIM recorded the largest decline of -11.9 percentage points. On a Y/Y level, none of the 13 carriers recorded an increase in schedule reliability, with PIL recording the largest decline of -21.8 percentage points. There were 6 more carriers with double-digit declines.