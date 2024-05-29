2024 May 29 16:21

Brittany Ferries, Wartsila and Incat partner on zero-emissions ferry project

Brittany Ferries, Wartsila and Incat have signed a partnership deal to explore design and technical requirements for a 137m zero-emissions craft, according to Brittany Ferries's release.

The project comes as Brittany Ferries nears completion of the biggest fleet renewal programme in its history. Five new vessels will have joined the fleet between 2020 and 2025, including two LNG-powered ships (currently in service) and two shore-power-ready LNG-electric hybrids.

The tripartite deal brings together heavyweight marine partners with complementary strengths. Expertise includes design and construction of fast craft, all aspects of engineering and technical needs, and experience in operating a large and diverse fleet.

Wärtsilä is a supplier to all five new ships in Brittany Ferries’ on-going fleet renewal project. This includes LNG engines that power Salamanca, which joined the fleet in 2022, and Santoña in 2023. In addition, Wärtsilä is installing LNG-hybrid drivetrains for hybrid vessels, currently under construction and set to sail for Europe by the end of this year.

Brittany Ferries took delivery of an Incat fast-ferry in 2005. Under the name Normandie Express, she sped from Tasmania to France and served the company until 2021. She is currently under charter from Brittany Ferries to Condor Ferries operating with the name Condor Voyager. She operates St Malo – Channel Islands routes.

Brittany Ferries is a minority shareholder of Condor Ferries and chief executive Christophe Mathieu is also Condor’s CEO.

Brittany Ferries was conceived in 1972, starting life as a freight-only ferry-service on 2nd January the following year. The first vessel (Kerisnel) linked Roscoff in Brittany with Plymouth in the south west of England and carried a cargo of cauliflowers and cognac. Since then the company has progressively launched, then strengthened its shipping routes. In more than 50 years of service, millions of passengers and businesses have travelled by sea across the so-called Atlantic Arc (France, UK, Spain and Ireland). They rely on the links forged by more than five decades of experience. In addition to cutting congestion and emissions on busy roads, Brittany Ferries’ motorways-of the sea have helped enrich local communities, creating jobs, nurturing international tourism and boosting cross-border trade.