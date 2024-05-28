2024 May 28 13:21

COOEC appoints ABL for Safaniya jacket installations

ABL has been awarded a contract by China Offshore Oil Engineering Company (COOEC) to provide marine warranty survey (MWS) services for the build-out of the CRPO 122 project at the Safaniya oil field in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), according to the company's release.

The Safaniya Oil Field is the world’s biggest conventional offshore oil field both by recoverable reserves and production capacity. It is operated by Saudi Aramco and is located in the north-west corner of the Arabian Gulf, approximately 260 kilometres north of Dhahran.

Under the contract, energy and marine consultancy ABL will provide MWS to review, survey and approve all operations relating to the transportation & installation (T&I) of 13 shallow water steel jackets, associated piles, conductors and other project critical items. The steel jackets and other associated items under ABL’s scope of work, will be transported from Qingdao in China to the Safaniya Oil Field, offshore KSA.

ABL’s team in China will manage the contract and on-site attendances in China. It will be supported by ABL’s teams in Bahrain and KSA, to resource onsite attendances in the Middle East. Work will commence immediately, with expected project completion in July 2024.



ABL has not disclosed the value of the contract.

ABL is part of Oslo-listed ABL Group ASA, an independent energy and marine consultancy group to the global renewables, maritime and oil and gas sectors.