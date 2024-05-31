2024 May 31 10:27

Metrans expands terminal area in Dunajská Streda

Metrans, the rail company of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA), has expanded its Slovakian hub terminal in Dunajská Streda by around five hectares. Metrans is thus offering its customers new storage and transportation options at one of the most important intermodal hubs in Central Europe, according to HHLA's release.



With the expansion of its terminal in Dunajská Streda, Slovakia, the intermodal company Metrans is responding to increasing customer demand for storage and transport solutions in this region. As a result of the expansion, Metrans now has a terminal area of 326,000 m², which is equivalent to around 45 soccer fields. The expansion area of 50,000 m² will primarily be used for container repair and storage. A new container washing facility has also been built on this area.



The Metrans terminal in Dunajská Streda, Slovakia, has been an important hub for intermodal transports between Central and South-Eastern Europe since 1999. Metrans is continuously expanding its European network of intermodal connections and inland terminals. The company focuses on environmentally friendly transport solutions by rail.