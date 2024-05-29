2024 May 29 16:47

ABS-classed SOV ECO EDISON launched

The first U.S.-flagged Jones Act offshore wind farm service operation vessel (SOV) was christened and launched in a ceremony at the Port of New Orleans, according to ABS's release.

The ABS-classed ECO Edison was engineered and constructed by Edison Chouest Offshore (ECO) for long-term charter to service offshore wind farms in the northeast United States.

ECO will operate the 80-meter-long vessel, which is capable of housing 70 passengers/wind turbine technicians. The SOV operates on diesel electric power meeting EPA Tier 4 emission standards and features a proprietary ECO Variable Frequency Drive to substantially reduce fuel consumption and greenhouse gas emissions.





