    ABS-classed SOV ECO EDISON launched

    The first U.S.-flagged Jones Act offshore wind farm service operation vessel (SOV) was christened and launched in a ceremony at the Port of New Orleans, according to ABS's release.

    The ABS-classed ECO Edison was engineered and constructed by Edison Chouest Offshore (ECO) for long-term charter to service offshore wind farms in the northeast United States.

    ECO will operate the 80-meter-long vessel, which is capable of housing 70 passengers/wind turbine technicians. The SOV operates on diesel electric power meeting EPA Tier 4 emission standards and features a proprietary ECO Variable Frequency Drive to substantially reduce fuel consumption and greenhouse gas emissions.


2024 May 29

18:00 Kongsberg Discovery completes an underwater demonstration of an autonomous underwater vehicle for the US Navy
17:07 CMA CGM Symi receives LNG from North America’s largest LNG bunker barge
16:21 Brittany Ferries, Wartsila and Incat partner on zero-emissions ferry project
15:37 Huisman to deliver deepwater Knuckle Boom Crane for Coastal International Marine
15:13 Wintershall Dea installs template on Dvalin North field
14:55 Hyundai Glovis orders six dual-fuel LNG car carriers in China
14:22 IMO Member States call for an immediate end to ongoing attacks on ships and seafarers transiting through the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden
13:42 USCG Guidance on the use of power-limiting devices to ensure safe navigation
13:22 U.S. biodiesel imports have doubled since 2022 due to low prices in Europe
12:41 MAN Cryo to design hydrogen supply for net-zero Norwegian ferries
12:21 Wartsila Lifecycle Agreement to ensure operational reliability for two Japanese ferries
11:35 Alfa Laval introduces PureBallast 3 Ultra ballast water management system
11:10 Van Oord wins contract for Nordseecluster offshore wind project
10:40 Greek shipowners could face €1bn EU ETS costs
10:02 The Panama Canal expects up to 32 ships to cross daily as of June 1st
09:48 Marine fuel cells better suited for auxiliary power than propulsion – MMMCZCS

2024 May 28

18:02 Boluda Towage acquires British company SMS Towage
17:16 TE H2 and VERBUND sign MoU with the Republic of Tunisia to study the implementation of a large green hydrogen project
16:42 China’s bonded bunker fuel imports fell in April – JLC
16:15 European Commission approves up to €1.4 billion of State aid by seven Member States for the fourth Important Project of Common European Interest in the hydrogen value chain
15:52 Finnlines inaugurated its new line in Malmö
15:26 Yangzijiang Shipbuilding’s order book rises to record US$16.1 billion
14:52 Cochin Shipyard bags new order for construction of new generation hybrid wind farm Service Operation Vessels
14:18 HD Hyundai Heavy aims to top 5 tln won in naval vessel sales by 2035
13:41 RINA hits 800 million euros in 2023 revenue
13:21 COOEC appoints ABL for Safaniya jacket installations
12:41 The Canada Infrastructure Bank investment to improve flow of Canadian exports through Port of Prince Rupert
12:21 Cyprus cancels the contract for the reconstruction of the port and marina of Larnaca
11:42 Vår Energi signs an agreement with the OGMP to improve the accuracy and transparency of methane emissions reporting
11:10 AD Ports, Transmar and Orascom Construction sign MoU for the development of a green methanol facility in Egypt
10:41 Astilleros Armon launches the first of twelve new hybrid high-speed ferries designed by Incat Crowther for Italian ferry operator Liberty Lines
10:04 HELCOM adopts new measures to mitigate ammonia emissions from agriculture
09:58 HAV Group receives an order from Fjord1 to design vessel automation and autonomous navigation systems for four ferries

2024 May 27

18:02 QatarEnergy announces FID in the second development phase for Brazil’s Sépia field
17:30 NYK begins first long-term biofuel test run on large crude oil tanker
17:16 Ondas Holdings' Airobotics and HHLA Sky partner to offer drone services
16:53 Seatrium secures FPSO newbuild contracts P-84 and P-85 from Petrobras
16:25 NYK Bulkship (Asia) сommences first shipment of sustainable aviation fuel
15:26 Wind propulsion systems to be installed on 7 vessels operated by MOL Drybulk
14:55 ASCO commissioned the first Handysize class vessel
14:25 Fincantieri launches FREMM frigate "Emilio Bianchi" for the Italian Navy
12:33 Singapore is ready for methanol bunkering for container vessels at Tuas Port
11:58 DP World and Mawani break ground on SAR900 million logistics park at Jeddah Islamic Port
10:42 DEAS and Fincantieri united to strengthen cyber resilience of military and commercial fleets
10:24 GTT receives an order for the tank design of four new LNG carriers
09:57 Singapore carries out ship-to-ship bunkering of close to 1,340 metric tonnes of blended methanol

2024 May 26

15:16 Fincantieri is awarded contract from the US Navy for the fifth and sixth Constellation-class frigates
13:24 ABP’s £35 million offshore energy development to be operational from October 2024
11:18 HPH Trust and Beibu Gulf Port Group agreed to promote trade between Guangxi and Hong Kong
09:26 Shore power plan for Irish, UK ports

2024 May 25

15:33 Bahri could be buyer of four VLCCs with $480 million
14:27 Panama Canal returns to normal operations
12:03 Equinor and partners to invest to maintain high gas production at Troll
10:12 Australian operator renegotiates ferry deal with Finnish shipbuilder following delays

2024 May 24

18:00 MSC resumes Far East – Baltimore service
17:22 First LNG tugboat with hybrid system goes into operation in Singapore with mtu gas engines from Rolls-Royce
16:47 S. Korea slaps sanctions on 7 N. Koreans, 2 Russian ships for illegal trade with Russia
16:24 COSCO Shipping plans to build 120 ships worth $4.5 billion
15:46 LR award AiP to CMB.TECH and Damen for hydrogen tug solution
13:51 Kongsberg Maritime opens a new facility in Kochi, India
13:11 Wind Challenger to be installed on coal carrier for J-Power
12:41 India, Egypt top destinations for Russian seaborne fuel oil, VGO exports in April
12:21 Newbuilding contracts signed by Greek shipowners are up more than 50% this year to March
11:40 The port of Piraeus receives permission to continue dredging from the State Council
11:05 Eastern Shipbuilding Group awarded contract to construct Fisher Island Ferry
10:49 Huangpu Wenchong receives contract for up to eight methanol-fuelled bulkers
10:28 Cadeler signs installation vessel reservation agreement for upcoming wind farm installation projects
09:58 ScanOcean launches renewable biodiesel fuel