2024 May 28 12:21

Cyprus cancels the contract for the reconstruction of the port and marina of Larnaca

The redevelopment contract for the port and marina of Larnaca in Cyprus has been officially terminated, effective immediately as of Monday morning. Authorities in the Republic of Cyprus have handed over the termination notice to Kition Ocean Holdings, according to eKathimerini.

While detailed reasons for the termination remain undisclosed, sources indicate the decision is linked to the company’s negative stance and an opinion requested by the transport minister from the Legal Service. The ministry sought legal advice after Kition failed to renew one of the three required letters of guarantee, which led to a public dispute.

Minister Alexis Vafeades has received the legal opinion, addressing all raised concerns. The ministry and relevant departments are currently assessing the next steps. Consultations are ongoing, and while no definitive conclusions have been reached, the Legal Department supports that the non-renewal of a letter of guarantee is a serious contractual breach, warranting termination.



