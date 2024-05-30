  The version for the print
  2024 May 30 18:06

    RINA unveils Strategic Plan to reach 2 billion euros by 2030

    The shareholders' meeting of RINA, the multinational inspection, certification and engineering consultancy group, approved the financial statement for the fiscal year ending 31 December 2023, showing net revenues of 797 million euros, up 10% compared to 2022 and 13% EBITDA. Net profit rose to 12.5 million euros, according to the company's release.

    The figures confirm the growth rate of revenues and profitability seen in recent years, setting solid foundations for the next cycle, which will also benefit from the capital injection led by Fondo Italiano d’Investimento, RINA’s new shareholder.

    Thanks to a positive start of the year, RINA closed the first quarter of 2024 with a new order intake of approximately 310 million euros (in line with the first quarter of 2023) and operating revenues of 210 million euros (+17% vs the first quarter of 2023). Based on such results, the company confirms the guidance for the year.

    To drive the next growth phase, RINA has launched a new strategic plan aimed at achieving 2 billion euros in organic revenues and 20% EBITDA by 2030. Further growth may be enabled by M&A. The company, is currently active on the market, focusing on opportunities that may fuel the strategic streams highlighted in the new industrial plan. The capital recently injected by the new shareholders, along with their strong commitment to further support the company in its growth trajectory provides important resources to be deployed in M&A opportunities.


