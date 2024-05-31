2024 May 31 18:06

Fratelli Cosulich Group celebrates the new vessel "Marta Cosulich"

Fratelli Cosulich Group has annouced the inauguration of its new vessel, Marta Cosulich, in the Bay of Singapore.

Fratelli Cosulich Bunkers Singapore commenced its physical supply business in 2005, which was a major milestone in the Group’s global bunkering operations. Since then, the company has expanded and modernized its local fleet, now comprising five bunker tankers, one IMO2 chemical bunker tanker (Marta Cosulich), and another under construction set for delivery by the end of 2025.