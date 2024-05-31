2024 May 31 11:59

ABS and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries sign JDP to advance 3D printing

ABS and representatives from an HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) consortium signed a pioneering joint development agreement (JDP) that paves the way for the onboard manufacture of repair parts, according to the company's release.

Using a digital library for the design process and 3D printing, also known as additive manufacturing (AM), the consortium aims to support rapid maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) on sailing merchant vessels focused on metallic materials. Project partners include ABS; HHI; CScam, 3D printer manufacturer; and KITECH, digital library developer.

Building upon a memorandum of understanding (MOU) that was signed last year, the JDP outlines a scope of work that includes among others, the development of a framework and methodology to assess parts fabricated at sea, starting with non-class parts as a benchmark against onshore printed samples.

ABS NTQ services offer guidance and certification on early adoption and efficient implementation of new technologies – demonstrating level of maturity – and that potential risks have been systematically reviewed.

ABS has been involved in a range of industry-leading AM initiatives, including a joint development project to manufacture and class a 3D-printed propeller.