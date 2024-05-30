2024 May 30 14:43

Subsea7 awarded ‘super-major’ contract offshore Brazil

Subsea7 announce the award of a super-major contract by Petrobras, after winning a competitive tender, for the development of the Búzios 9 field located approximately 180 kilometres off the coast of the state of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, at 2,000 metres water depth in the pre-salt Santos basin.

The contract scope includes engineering, procurement, fabrication, installation, and pre-commissioning of 102 kilometres of rigid risers and flowlines for the steel lazy wave production system.

Project management and engineering will commence immediately at Subsea7’s offices in Rio de Janeiro and Paris. Fabrication of the pipelines will take place at Subsea7’s spoolbase at Ubu in the state of Espirito Santo, Brazil, and offshore operations are scheduled to be executed in 2026 and 2027.



