2024 May 28 13:41

RINA hits 800 million euros in 2023 revenue

The shareholders' meeting of RINA, the multinational inspection, certification and engineering consultancy group, approved the financial statement for the fiscal year ending 31 December 2023, showing net revenues of 797 million euros, up 10% compared to 2022 and 13% EBITDA. Net profit rose to 12.5 million euros, according to the company's release.

Thanks to a positive start of the year, RINA closed the first quarter of 2024 with a new order intake of approximately 310 million euros (in line with the first quarter of 2023) and operating revenues of 210 million euros (+17% vs the first quarter of 2023). Based on such results, the Company confirms the guidance for the year.

To drive the next growth phase, RINA has launched a new strategic plan aimed at achieving 2 billion euros in organic revenues and 20% EBITDA by 2030. Further growth may be enabled by M&A. The Company, is currently active on the market, focusing on opportunities that may fuel the strategic streams highlighted in the new industrial plan. The capital recently injected by the new shareholders, along with their strong commitment to further support the Company in its growth trajectory provides important resources to be deployed in M&A opportunities.



RINA is actively expanding its brand presence in international markets, with a renewed focus on the United States, the United Kingdom, Latin America, and the Middle East, while continuing to invest in India and Asia, and reaffirming its leading position in Italy.

The future of RINA will continue to be built on people. The strategic plan envisions an average annual employee growth of 8%, aiming to reach a global workforce of 10,000 by 2030.

RINA, a certification and engineering company, provides a wide range of services across the Energy, Marine, Infrastructure & Mobility, Certification, Industry and Real Estate sectors. In December 2023, alongside the majority shareholder Registro Italiano Navale, Fondo Italiano d'Investimento SGR entered the shareholding structure guiding a pool of co-investors.