2024 May 30 17:10

“K” Line announces delivery of a Capesize Bulk Carrier fueled by LNG "CAPE HAYATE" for JFE Steel Corporation

Today, the 210,000-dwt ton capesize bulker fueled by LNG "CAPE HAYATE" which had been under construction at Tsu shipyard of Japan Marine United Co., Ltd., has been delivered to Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (“K” Line), according to the company's release.

It is the first capesize bulk carrier in “K” LINE to be equipped with a dual-fuel diesel engine that utilizes LNG as its primary fuel. LNG fuel is expected to reduce emissions of carbon dioxide (CO2), a greenhouse gas (GHG), by 25% to 30%, emissions of sulfur oxide (SOx), which cause air pollution, by almost 100%, and emissions of nitrogen oxide (NOx) by approximately 75%, which achieve IMO Tier III NOx regulations, compared to conventional vessels using heavy fuel oil. It is equipped with the latest dual-fuel electronic control engine, "7X62DF-2.1 iCER" by WinGD, which will reduce methane slip when using LNG fuel.

“K” LINE will also install “Seawing”, an automated kite system utilizing wind power, to increase the effects of carbon-free. It will be engaged in the carrying of steel raw materials for JFE Steel Corporation under a long- term consecutive voyage charter contract, and “K” LINE aims to contribute the carbon-free of all of the marine transportation in the customer’s supply chain.