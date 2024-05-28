2024 May 28 15:52

Finnlines inaugurated its new line in Malmö

In April this year, Malmö got another connection to the Continent when Finnlines’ Finnfellow entered service between Sweden and Poland. Today, May 28, the shipping company's new line was celebrated with an official inauguration on board the ship, according to the company's release.



Freight and passenger shipping company Finnlines is now operating two connections from Malmö to continental Europe. Finnlines' freight and passenger ship Finnfellow has been calling Travemünde in Germany for a few years, but on April 10, 2024, it set a new course for Świnoujście in Poland. Since then, the vessel has operated the route daily and on May 28, 2024, an inauguration was held where, among others, Finnlines’ CEO Tom Pippingsköld, Finnlines’ Line Manager Antonio Raimo, Finnlines’ Head of Passenger Services Marco Palmu and the Mayor of Malmö Municipality Katrin Stjernfeldt Jammeh (S) participated.



Copenhagen Malmö Port (CMP), which operates the port of Malmö, and Euro Terminal, which operates the port of Świnoujście, are also pleased with the new route.



In addition to Finnlines' daily connection to Świnoujście, the shipping company also operates three freight-passenger vessels between Malmö and Travemünde every day. These ships, all painted in typical Finnlines colours of white and navy blue, can be seen sailing under the Öresund Bridge to and from the shipping company's terminal in Norra hamnen.



Finnfellow, which operates between Malmö and Świnoujście, has over 180 cabins and a capacity for 440 passengers and over 3,000 lane meters. On board there is a buffet restaurant, a pirate-themed children's play area, a duty-free shop and a Finnish sauna.



