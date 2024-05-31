2024 May 31 17:12

Fairchem Pathfinder completes its inaugural LNG bunkering operation in Singapore

On May 29th, the Fairchem Pathfinder, the first in a series of four 26,000 DWT dual-fuel LNG new builds, successfully completed its inaugural LNG bunkering operation in Singapore, according to the company's release.

The vessel received a total of 1,390 cubic meters of LNG from the LNG bunker vessel “FuelLNG Bellina” via a ship-to-ship transfer.

This achievement marks a significant milestone for Fairfield Chemical Carriers and MOL Chemical Tankers.



