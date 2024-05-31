  The version for the print
    Fairchem Pathfinder completes its inaugural LNG bunkering operation in Singapore

    On May 29th, the Fairchem Pathfinder, the first in a series of four 26,000 DWT dual-fuel LNG new builds, successfully completed its inaugural LNG bunkering operation in Singapore, according to the company's release.

    The vessel received a total of 1,390 cubic meters of LNG from the LNG bunker vessel “FuelLNG Bellina” via a ship-to-ship transfer.

    This achievement marks a significant milestone for Fairfield Chemical Carriers and MOL Chemical Tankers.

2024 May 31

18:06 Fratelli Cosulich Group celebrates the new vessel "Marta Cosulich"
17:36 Eight investment schemes submit an EoI for the acquisition of a majority stake in the share capital of the Lavrio Port Authority
16:41 Fortescue plans to order five very large ammonia carriers
16:25 Antong acquires Sinotrans Container Lines and China Merchants RoRo Transportation from China Merchants Energy Shipping Company
15:42 SWS and X-Press Feeders sign contract for four 11,000 TEU methanol-fueled boxships
15:23 Avenir LNG launches ship-to- ship LNG bunker supply in the port of Lubeck
14:42 PSA Singapore and PIL successfully trial a low-carbon end-to-end shipment
14:12 China's container throughput at its ports rose 9 percent year on year in Jan-Apr 2024
13:44 Swedbank sets climate target for shipping portfolio
12:49 Ship traffic to resume in Turkey's Bosphorus Strait after brief suspension
12:23 Global schedule reliability drops back to January 2024 levels
11:59 ABS and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries sign JDP to advance 3D printing
10:48 AD Ports Group and Economic Development Board of Madagascar sign MoU
10:27 Metrans expands terminal area in Dunajská Streda
09:58 DNV validates Norsepower’s new EEDI/EEXI calculation method

2024 May 30

18:06 RINA unveils Strategic Plan to reach 2 billion euros by 2030
17:21 Seaspan Shipyards unveils digital model of Canada’s heavy Polar Icebreaker
17:10 “K” Line announces delivery of a Capesize Bulk Carrier fueled by LNG "CAPE HAYATE" for JFE Steel Corporation
16:40 KOMIPO and Vitol extend long term LNG supply contract
16:02 HD HHI to build naval MRO service base in Philippines
15:58 Danaos adds four more vessels to its order book
15:25 Saudi Aramco to reportedly sell $10 billion to $20 billion worth of shares in new offering
14:43 Subsea7 awarded ‘super-major’ contract offshore Brazil
14:13 TECO 2030’s fuel cell runs at 100% power capacity in test bed
13:42 Platform ship Marechal Duque de Caxias arrives in Brazil on its way to the pre-salt layer
13:17 First shore power for seagoing vessels arrives at Antwerp Euroterminal
12:44 EU sets higher tariffs on Russian and Belarusian grain products
12:21 Sea-Intelligence: Brexit leads to 24% ETS North Atlantic savings
12:08 MABUX: Bunker Outlook, Week 22, 2024
11:51 Cargotec starts the sales process of MacGregor
11:24 NYK and CMLNG jointly establish a ship-management company for LNG carriers "OPearl"
09:56 LR and REGENT partner on certification for all-electric seaglider

2024 May 29

18:00 Kongsberg Discovery completes an underwater demonstration of an autonomous underwater vehicle for the US Navy
17:07 CMA CGM Symi receives LNG from North America’s largest LNG bunker barge
16:47 ABS-classed SOV ECO EDISON launched
16:21 Brittany Ferries, Wartsila and Incat partner on zero-emissions ferry project
15:37 Huisman to deliver deepwater Knuckle Boom Crane for Coastal International Marine
15:13 Wintershall Dea installs template on Dvalin North field
14:55 Hyundai Glovis orders six dual-fuel LNG car carriers in China
14:22 IMO Member States call for an immediate end to ongoing attacks on ships and seafarers transiting through the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden
13:42 USCG Guidance on the use of power-limiting devices to ensure safe navigation
13:22 U.S. biodiesel imports have doubled since 2022 due to low prices in Europe
12:41 MAN Cryo to design hydrogen supply for net-zero Norwegian ferries
12:21 Wartsila Lifecycle Agreement to ensure operational reliability for two Japanese ferries
11:35 Alfa Laval introduces PureBallast 3 Ultra ballast water management system
11:10 Van Oord wins contract for Nordseecluster offshore wind project
10:40 Greek shipowners could face €1bn EU ETS costs
10:02 The Panama Canal expects up to 32 ships to cross daily as of June 1st
09:48 Marine fuel cells better suited for auxiliary power than propulsion – MMMCZCS

2024 May 28

18:02 Boluda Towage acquires British company SMS Towage
17:16 TE H2 and VERBUND sign MoU with the Republic of Tunisia to study the implementation of a large green hydrogen project
16:42 China’s bonded bunker fuel imports fell in April – JLC
16:15 European Commission approves up to €1.4 billion of State aid by seven Member States for the fourth Important Project of Common European Interest in the hydrogen value chain
15:52 Finnlines inaugurated its new line in Malmö
15:26 Yangzijiang Shipbuilding’s order book rises to record US$16.1 billion
14:52 Cochin Shipyard bags new order for construction of new generation hybrid wind farm Service Operation Vessels
14:18 HD Hyundai Heavy aims to top 5 tln won in naval vessel sales by 2035
13:41 RINA hits 800 million euros in 2023 revenue
13:21 COOEC appoints ABL for Safaniya jacket installations
12:41 The Canada Infrastructure Bank investment to improve flow of Canadian exports through Port of Prince Rupert
12:21 Cyprus cancels the contract for the reconstruction of the port and marina of Larnaca
11:42 Vår Energi signs an agreement with the OGMP to improve the accuracy and transparency of methane emissions reporting
11:10 AD Ports, Transmar and Orascom Construction sign MoU for the development of a green methanol facility in Egypt
10:41 Astilleros Armon launches the first of twelve new hybrid high-speed ferries designed by Incat Crowther for Italian ferry operator Liberty Lines
10:04 HELCOM adopts new measures to mitigate ammonia emissions from agriculture
09:58 HAV Group receives an order from Fjord1 to design vessel automation and autonomous navigation systems for four ferries

2024 May 27

18:02 QatarEnergy announces FID in the second development phase for Brazil’s Sépia field
17:30 NYK begins first long-term biofuel test run on large crude oil tanker
17:16 Ondas Holdings' Airobotics and HHLA Sky partner to offer drone services