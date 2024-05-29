2024 May 29 17:07

CMA CGM Symi receives LNG from North America’s largest LNG bunker barge

CMA CGM Symi, a 15,000 TEU containership powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG), has received approximately 4,600 cubic meters of LNG from North America’s largest LNG bunker barge Clean Canaveral, according to Seaside LNG's release.

As disclosed, JAX LNG and Seaside LNG conducted the inaugural LNG bunkering in the Port of Savannah of CMA CGM Symi during the ship’s call at the Garden City Terminal. The containership was fueled with LNG during simultaneous operations (SIMOPS).

The bunkering marks Seaside LNG’s first bunkering of a dual-fuel containership with membrane-type LNG tank technology.

The technology highlights the design of Seaside LNG’s 5,500-cubic-meter series LNG articulated tug and barge (ATB).



The bunkering was conducted in cooperation with U.S. Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit Savannah, Georgia Ports Authority, Garden City Fire Rescue, Savannah Fire Department, Savannah Pilots Association, Gateway Terminals and the International Longshoremen’s Association.

To remind, the vessel Clean Canaveral is owned by Polaris New Energy, a subsidiary of Seaside LNG Holding, which took delivery of the unit at the end of 2021.

Meanwhile, the bunker barge handled the LNG refueling of the M/T Damia Desgagnés on the ship’s inaugural call to Port Canaveral. Clean Canaveral delivered approximately 400 cubic meters of LNG to the vessel.