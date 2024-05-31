2024 May 31 09:58

DNV validates Norsepower’s new EEDI/EEXI calculation method

Norsepower, the global market leader in mechanical sails, has presented a revolutionary calculation method, validated by the leading classification society DNV, according to the company's release. The Norsepower E-Cal Method accurately calculates the effective power of Norsepower Rotor Sail (NPRS). This helps ensure the vessel’s compliance with the latest IMO regulations, reducing the business risk for the shipyards, shipping companies, and ship owners. The result of NPRS propulsion power for the EEDI and EEXI calculations can be defined by the validated calculation method without ship-specific full-scale tests.

The new regulations introduced by the IMO in 2021 (MEPC.1/Circ.896) mandates that the calculated performance of wind-assisted propulsion systems must consider aerodynamic interactions from the ship itself and the other rotor sails. Until now, this type of calculation could only be attained using demanding and costly processes such as model scale tests, computational fluid dynamics (CFD) simulations or full-scale tests.

To address this, Norsepower has developed an innovative method that combines CFD simulations, previously measured full-scale measurement results, and semi-empirical methods for the sail/sail interaction. This groundbreaking method has been validated against full-scale measurements in vessels already using NPRS. The method eliminates the need for complex physical measuring methods and simplifies the calculation validation process.



