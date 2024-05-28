2024 May 28 17:16

TE H2 and VERBUND sign MoU with the Republic of Tunisia to study the implementation of a large green hydrogen project

TE H2 a joint-venture between TotalEnergies and EREN Groupe, together with VERBUND, Austria’s leading electricity company, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Republic of Tunisia to study the implementation of a large green hydrogen project named “H2 Notos” for export to Central Europe through pipelines, according to TotalEnergies's release.

H2 Notos aims to produce green hydrogen using electrolysers powered by large onshore wind and solar projects and supplied with desalinated sea water. The project aims to produce 200,000 tons of green hydrogen annually during its initial phase, with the potential to scale up production to one million tons per year in South Tunisia. The project will have access to the European market through the “SoutH2 Corridor”, a hydrogen pipeline project connecting North Africa to Italy, Austria, and Germany, which is expected to be commissioned around 2030.

TE H2, together with VERBUND, will be leading the development, financing, construction, and operation of the integrated project from production of green electricity to production of green hydrogen. In addition, VERBUND will coordinate the transport of the produced hydrogen towards Central Europe.

TE H2 is an 80/20 joint-venture formed by TotalEnergies and EREN Groupe, specialized in developing and structuring large-scale green hydrogen projects located in world-class sites benefitting from exceptional renewable resources, such as North Africa, Latin America, and Australia. TE H2 is made up of an expert team with extensive know-how in the development, construction and operation of wind and solar projects globally. By combining technical expertise and experience, TE H2 aims to deliver globally impactful renewable energy projects that provide affordable, sustainable, reliable, and accessible energy to as many people as possible.



VERBUND Green Hydrogen GmbH is part of VERBUND, Austria's leading energy company and one of the largest hydropower producers in Europe. The Group generates around 98 % of its electricity from renewable energy, primarily from hydropower. VERBUND trades electricity in 12 countries and generated around € 2.266m group result and € 4.490m in EBITDA in 2023 with approximately 3,800 employees. With its subsidiaries and partners, VERBUND is active in the generation of electricity, transmission and in international trading and sales. VERBUND has been quoted on the Vienna Stock Exchange since 1988 with 51% of the share capital being held by the Republic of Austria.

VERBUND is the decisive player for the success of the energy transition in Austria. The challenges that lie ahead require a new company spirit, which VERBUND is driving forward with its Mission V. The Mission V is a long-term and comprehensive transformation program and stands for the will to confront the climate crisis as a force for change. This program is based on the VERBUND Strategy 2030 with its three main pillars: Strengthening the integrated home market, expanding renewable energies in Europe and becoming a European hydrogen player. With Mission V, VERBUND is accelerating the achievement of the strategic goals 2030 and ensuring their implementation.