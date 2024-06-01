2024 June 1 09:53

Russia to supply up to 70 million tonnes of grain to global markets in 2024, official says

Agriproduct exports are expected to reach 80 million tonnes by 2030



Russia plans to supply up to 70 million tonnes of grain products to global markets in 2024, including about 53 million tonnes of wheat, a Russian official said adding that such plans are based on the results of the 2023 year-end results.

Russian farmers, together with the territories newly included in the Russian Federation, harvested almost 150 million tonnes in 2023, Dmitry Patrushev, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation said speaking at the All-Russian Grain Forum in Sochi.

Thus, Russia once again confirmed its status as one of the leading grain producers in the global market. “We have provided for 12% and 14% of the total wheat and barley production, respectively. The numbers speak for themselves, and such a base allows us to meet the targets,” PortNews correspondent quoted Dmitry Patrushev as saying.



According to the official, the country provides for its own agriproducts needs and is very active in the export market. “Our country has already proven itself to be a reliable export partner, and it does so year after year. Despite the sanctions and the withdrawal of certain foreign traders from the market, Russia does not reduce, but even increases its exports,” the Deputy Prime Minister emphasized.



He also recalled that Russia, on behalf of the president, supplied 200 000 tonnes of grain to several African countries in 2023 as a humanitarian food aid.



Speaking about the current situation, Dmitry Patrushev noted that spring sowing in Russia is approaching 45 million hectares. This is almost 80% of the planned area. “At the same time, the spring turned out to be extremely difficult for us. Recurrent frosts led to the destruction of more than a million hectares of our crops. Of these, about 850 000 hectares are grain crops. Another 700 000 hectares were damaged. Accordingly, some regions have already introduced a state of emergency at their level. But, given the scale of the damage, for some of them it is planned to introduce an emergency of federal significance,” Dmitry Patrushev was quoted as saying.



Currently, the Deputy Prime Minister noted, replanting is underway in the hit regions, which is almost completed, so it is expected that the structure of the areas will be generally maintained. “Today, this allows us to maintain the grain production forecast at no less than 132 million tonnes, of which approximately 85 million tonnes are wheat. We are maintaining the forecast for now, but nevertheless, of course, I would like to note that the situation is quite difficult,” the Deputy Prime Minister said.



As for the long-term perspective, he reminded that in accordance with the decree of the Russian President on national goals, the agro-industrial complex should increase production by 25% by 2030, and exports should increase by one and a half times compared to 2021 levels.

“In particular, the volume of foreign supplies, according to our forecasts until 2030, should reach 80 million tonnes taking into account harvests that is expected to increase. I will emphasize that these plans are very ambitious, but I am absolutely confident that they can be implemented. Our export prospects will be directly related to the capabilities of agrilogistics,” the official emphasized.