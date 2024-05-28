2024 May 28 11:42

Vår Energi signs an agreement with the OGMP to improve the accuracy and transparency of methane emissions reporting

Vår Energi joins UN led initiative to improve accuracy and transparency of methane emissions reporting, according to the company's release.

The company has signed an agreement with OGMP (Oil and Gas Methane Partnership), an initiative of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) in which nearly 140 oil and gas companies work with organisations such as the European Union (EU) and the World Bank to improve accuracy and transparency of methane emissions reporting.

Vår Energi is already recognised for its ESG leadership, including being a “Top Ranked Company” by Sustainalytics and inclusion in the Oslo Stock Exchange (OBX) ESG index.

Through its membership in OGMP, Vår Energi joins with other major oil and gas companies in the work to detect and reduce emissions of methane in accordance with best practices.

OGMP is a recognised global standard for methane measurement, reporting and setting objectives. Through its membership, Vår Energi secures guidance in both strategic and operative work to cut methane emissions.

The membership in OGMP will also prepare Vår Energi for methane-related requirements that are expected to be introduced via the EU’s methane strategy.