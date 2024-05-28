2024 May 28 12:41

The Canada Infrastructure Bank investment to improve flow of Canadian exports through Port of Prince Rupert

The Canada Infrastructure Bank (CIB) has reached financial close on a $150 million loan to the Prince Rupert Port Authority (PRPA) for the first phase of a project to build CANXPORT, according to CIB's release. The new export logistics hub will expand capacity and capabilities for rail-to-container transloading of multiple export products at the Port of Prince Rupert, improve Canadian supply chains, and drive trade and economic growth.

Work has already begun to prepare one of Canada’s busiest ports for the new facility, located a short distance from Fairview Container Terminal, which will provide access to capacity to improve the balance of import and export cargoes that will benefit the Port’s broader intermodal business, driving local economic and employment benefits both directly and indirectly within the community.

The innovative facility will enable the efficient containerization of bulk commodities such as agricultural, forestry, and plastic resin products with room to expand and diversify to handle additional cargoes in the future. The project’s scale, unit train capabilities, and integration into existing container terminal operations will facilitate substantial opportunities to exporters that enhance container supply chains and ways to reach international markets. The hub’s initial annual capacity will be 400,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (containers).

Local Indigenous partners are involved in the development and operation of CANXPORT. The primary contract site development was awarded by PRPA to an Indigenous joint venture that includes Metlakatla First Nation, Lax Kw’alaams Band, Gitxaała Nation and IDL Projects Inc. Metlakatla and Lax Kw’alaams are also majority owners of Gat Leedm Logistics, the largest provider of truck drayage services within the Port, that will also support CANXPORT’s operation. Following construction, CANXPORT’s operations are expected to commence in Q3 2026.

Funding for Phase 2, which is expected to be approved later in 2024, will be used to help Ray-Mont Logistics to finance construction of the transloading facility and container storage yard.

Capital investment in CANXPORT is provided by PRPA, Ray-Mont Logistics, and Canadian National Railway Co. (CN). The Government of Canada and the Government of BC are also financial contributors to the project infrastructure.

This is the CIB’s first investment in a Canadian port. The Port of Prince Rupert is a critical Canadian trade gateway that ships a diversified portfolio of cargoes through several intermodal, dry bulk and liquid bulk terminals. The Port is the closest North American west coast port to Asia-Pacific markets. The Port is also the deepest natural harbour in North America, is ice-free year-round, and is able to accommodate the largest vessels in the shipping trade.