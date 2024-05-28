2024 May 28 18:02

Boluda Towage acquires British company SMS Towage

Boluda Towage has signed an agreement with the British company SMS Towage Ltd. for the acquisition of the latter, according to the company's release. The acquisition involves taking over the harbour & offshore towage services and marine operations, together with the management, office staff, crew, and fleet, based in the United Kingdom.



Operating in the UK since 1992, first as a ship management company and since 2002 as a towage operator, SMS has emerged as a major player in the UK towage market. Currently, the company is operating in the UK ports/regions of, Tyne, Tees, Humber, Portsmouth, South Wales, and Belfast with a fleet of 20 tugs.



The addition of SMS will strengthen the position of Boluda Towage, already operating in the ports of Invergordon (Cromarty Firth), London, Liverpool, and Southampton, as a global leader in towage and sustainable maritime services, with a broader scope in the UK. The geographical footprint of both Boluda Towage UK and SMS Towage is complementary.



After the official closing of the transaction, SMS will be part of Boluda Towage’s organization in the United Kingdom, and the new brand name will be Boluda Towage SMS. The local management team of Boluda Towage SMS will report to Philip Dulson, General Manager of Boluda Towage in the UK.





