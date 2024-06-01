2024 June 1 10:57

ONEX Shipyards joins Green Award Foundation to provide incentives to frontrunner shipping companies

Green Award Foundation proudly announces that ONEX Shipyards has joined the Foundation to provide incentives to its certified shipping companies who are at the forefront in demonstrating exemplary responsibility in ensuring the safety of their vessels, environmental stewardship in their navigation, and decent work policies that promote the welfare of their staff and crew, the GAF press office said.

ONEX SHIPYARDS comprise the largest group of shipyards in Greece and one of the larger groups in the Mediterranean. The ONEX Shipyards on the island of SYROS (established in 1861) and in ELEFSIS, Attica (established in 1962) have been providing customers with detailed integrated solutions covering ship design, construction, and comprehensive support & maintenance services. In recent years, they have expanded their shipyards’ activities into new markets such as LPG/LNG conversions, scrubbers/carbon capture installations, smart/green retrofits, oil rigs, offshore wind platforms/farms, and other major offshore constructions.

“We are proud and happy to welcome ONEX Shipyards to the Green Award scheme to ensure quality ship constructions and repairs. The sustainable future of our planet is not a matter of individual actions but depends on collective activity,” said Capt Dimitris Mattheou, chairman of the Board of Green Award Foundation.

“With ONEX joining the Green Award family, we are shifting gears, and I am confident that, together, we will make an even bigger difference, sharing our knowledge, communicating our positive ideas, using our extensive experience and our added values, to benefit our world,” Capt Dimitris added.

“ONEX SHIPYARDS is an industry leader when it comes to using cutting-edge technology to build and maintain ships that are safe and eco-friendly. With this new partnership as one of our incentive providers, we are confident that our certificate holder will be in good hands in our effort to achieve net-zero emissions before 2050,” Jan Fransen, the Executive Director of Green Award Foundation said.

About Green Award Foundation

For over 30 years, Green Award Foundation has been dedicated to promoting sustainable and safe shipping. It works with seagoing ship operators, inland navigation operators, ports, governments, suppliers and service providers on a non-profit basis. Green Award's programme includes standard setting, audit/inspections, certification and rewards. Over 200 parties provide financial incentives / discounts to ships with a Green Award certificate. The Foundation started in 1994 for seagoing vessels and in 2011 opened to inland shipping. The organisation is governed by an independent board of respected industry professionals. Its operations align with 13 United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals and support Environmental, Societal and Governance policies on around 60 shipping related topics globally.