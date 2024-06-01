2024 June 1 11:28

Singapore has seen a significant increase in vessel arrivals in Jan-Apr 2024

Container liners increase vessel arrivals and container volumes in Singapore



In response to media queries, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) confirms that since the beginning of 2024, Singapore has seen a significant increase in vessel arrivals. In the first four months of 2024, the monthly average tonnage of container vessel arrivals reached 72.4 million gross tonnage (GT). This is an increase of more than one million GT per month, compared to the same period last year, MPA said in its media release.

Beyond container vessels, the overall vessel arrival tonnage in Singapore, including bulk carriers and tankers, grew 4.5% year-on-year to reach 1.04 billion GT in the first four months of 2024.

In the case of container shipping company CMA CGM, more of its vessels called at Singapore compared to the same period in the first quarter of 2023. CMA CGM’s vessels also moved more volumes in Singapore this year. The demand for capacity remains strong as CMA CGM continues to collaborate closely with PSA, MPA, and the Ministry of Transport (MOT), to propel growth via Singapore.

PSA, with MPA and MOT, are also working together to help container liners and regional feeder services who are facing upstream and downstream disruptions to handle their heightened vessel calls during this period.



