2024 May 29 12:41

MAN Cryo to design hydrogen supply for net-zero Norwegian ferries

MAN Cryo has been contracted by Torghatten Nord A/S, the Norwegian ferry company, to work on a project encompassing the design and engineering of two hydrogen-powered newbuild RoPax ferries. The project stems from a Norwegian government initiative for major vessels operating on the challenging mainland-Lofoten Islands crossing to become emission-free, according to the company's release.

Part of MAN Energy Solutions and a leading expert within engineering solutions for cryogenic equipment for the storage, distribution, and handling of gasses, MAN Cryo will provide the detail design for bunkering systems, hydrogen piping and vent masts for the vessels. Additionally, MAN Cryo will act as system integrator for the hydrogen process plant, coordinating with other major suppliers in the project.

Torghatten Nord A/S previously won the ‘Bodø - Værøy - Røst - Moskenes’ ferry tender in northern Norway. Two new vessels designed by The Norwegian Ship Design Company will be phased into the route with the hulls built by Cemre shipyard in Türkiye and towed to Myklebust shipyard in Norway for outfitting; all hydrogen equipment will also be installed in Norway. Operating on green, compressed hydrogen, both vessels are set for delivery to Torghatten Nord A/S in 2026.

Based in Gothenburg, Sweden, MAN Cryo offers system design and engineering solutions for the storage, distribution and handling of liquefied gases and has a pioneering reputation within the marine sector. It supplied the world’s first LNG fuel-gas system for the ‘Glutra’ ferry in Norway in 1999, while in 2013 it supplied the world’s first LNG bunker vessel – the ‘SeaGas’ – with operations in Stockholm, Sweden. More recently, MAN Cryo has signed its first design contracts for methanol-supply systems and delivered the first liquid-hydrogen fuel-gas system to be installed below deck aboard a ship.