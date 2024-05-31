  The version for the print
    SWS and X-Press Feeders sign contract for four 11,000 TEU methanol-fueled boxships

    Singapore-based independent common carrier X-Press Feeders has returned to Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding (SWS), part of China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC), to build four 11,000 TEU methanol-fueled containerships, according to Offshore Energy.

    SWS and X-Press Feeders signed a shipbuilding contract for the boxship quartet in Shanghai on May 29, 2024.

    As explained, the 11,000 TEU units belong to a new generation of green and environmentally friendly medium-sized containerships independently developed and designed by SWS in response to market demand.

    The vessels can carry 11,000 TEU containers and are equipped with scrubbers, windshields, as well as multiple energy-saving and drag-reduction solutions, significantly optimizing speed, saving fuel, and reducing carbon emissions.

    On the same day, SWS hosted a naming and delivery ceremony for X-Press Pyxis, the final containership in the 7,000 TEU series built by the shipbuilder in collaboration with China Shipbuilding Trading.

