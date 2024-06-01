2024 June 1 14:33

Saipem strengthens its E&C fleet with bareboat charter of latest generation heavy lift pipelay vessel

Saipem has signed a long-term charter contract for the JSD6000 with ZPMC



The completion ceremony of the JSD6000, a latest generation ship for offshore heavy lifting, construction and pipelaying, took place at ZPMC’s base in Changxing, Saipem said in its news release.



Saipem has signed a long-term charter contract for the JSD6000 with ZPMC, a Chinese state-owned port and naval machinery manufacturer. The signed contract provides for the bareboat charter of the ship for a five-year duration, plus two extension options of one year each.



The vessel will be delivered to Saipem in June 2024 and will thus become part of the company’s fleet.

The charter of the JSD6000 is in line with Saipem's capital-light strategy defined in the Strategic Plan and allows the company to expand its offer with an additional vessel which meets the highest standards of safety and environmental protection. It also consolidates Saipem's positioning in the deepwater subsea installation services market, a sector experiencing an increasing demand cycle.



Equipped with a DP3 dynamic positioning system and a heavy-lift capacity of up to 5,200 tonnes, the JSD6000 is able to lay pipelines up to 36" diameter in J-Lay mode and pipelines up to 60" in S-Lay mode, at water depths up to 3,000 metres.