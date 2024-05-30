2024 May 30 15:58

Danaos adds four more vessels to its order book

Danaos Corporation signed new multi-year charters for the containerships of its fleet by expanding, at the same time, its footprint in the market of bulk carriers, according to Naftemporiki.

The US-listed company added four more new vessels, each with a capacity of 8,258 TEUs, to its order book, which as of March 31 consisted of 14 containerships, with a total capacity of 107,946 TEUs, with scheduled deliveries until 2027. Two of these were delivered in April and May 2024.

The company has recently increased its backlog of contracted revenue by approximately 423 million dollars through new charters for five vessels in the existing fleet and eight new ones.

The total backlog amounts to 2.5 billion dollars, with charters with an average remaining duration of 2.9 years, while the shipping company has now chartered all 14 newly built containerships.

In fact, it has covered 99% of the available charter days of the fleet for this year and 69% for 2025.



