2024 February 17 12:14

“K” LINE announces establishment of a new company and acquisition of a business in France

“Seawing” harnessing natural wind power and can be installed on any type of vessel



Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (“K” LINE) has announced that OCEANICWING S.A.S. was established on January 18th in France and, as of February 15th, has acquired the business of AIRSEAS（France). The goal is to strengthen the development and commercialization of “Seawing”, an automated kite system using wind power, “K” Line said.



“Seawing” is expected to reduce CO2 emissions from vessels by approximately 20%. By synergy with fuel conversion, such as using liquified natural gas (LNG) instead of conventional heavy fuel oil, “Seawing” is also expected higher performance of CO2 reduction.



“Seawing” harnessing natural wind power and can be installed on any type of vessel, including existing ones, to all vessels. No energy production or supply facility is required.



“K” LINE's long-term environmental guideline, ““K” LINE Environmental Vision 2050 ~ Blue Seas for the Future ~” outlines the 2030 target of improving CO2 emission efficiency by 50% compared to 2008, exceeding the 40% target set by the International Maritime Organization (IMO), and netzero GHG emissions by 2050.



“K” LINE will contribute to the low-carbon society by development of environmental technology including “Seawing”.