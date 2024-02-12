2024 February 12 11:39

Moratti family agrees to sell 35% stake in Saras to Vitol

The Moratti family, represented by Massimo Moratti S.a.p.A. di Massimo Moratti, Angel Capital Management S.p.A. ("ACM"), and Stella Holding S.p.A., has entered into a sale and purchase agreement (SPA) with Vitol B.V. for the sale of approximately 35% of Saras S.p.A.'s corporate capital. The transaction, valued at €1.75 per share, includes potential additional shares under ACM's funded collar.



Vitol aims to invest in Saras to strengthen European energy security and enhance supply.

Saras is a leading industrial and energy company based in Italy, with assets including a major refinery, power generation plant, and renewable energy portfolio.



Vitol B.V. is a Netherlands-based company with a long history of investing in energy infrastructure globally, with interests in refining, power generation, and renewable energy.