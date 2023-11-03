2023 November 3 10:08

Boomsma Shipping and Leonard & Blumberg place a joint order for the new construction of a series of 8,500 tons low-emission dry cargo vessels

Boomsma Shipping (Sneek) and Leonard & Blumberg (Hamburg) are at the forefront of a new generation of 8,500 tons low-emission dry cargo vessels, to be built by the Chowgule yard group in India, according to JR Ship Brokers and Consultants. They placed a joint order for the new construction of a series of two times four of these unique vessels. For the innovative design, the partners worked closely with the Dutch marine engineering firm Conoship International (Groningen). Energy efficiency will reduce CO2 emissions by 50-90%. JR Ship Brokers & Consultants, part of our group, brought Boomsma and Leonhardt & Blumberg together as project partners and acted as the newbuilding broker with Chowgule.



In close cooperation with renowned design company Conoship International, Boomsma Shipping developed a next generation, low-emissions short sea dry cargo vessel type of 8.500 tons. At an early stage of the project development, Hamburg based ‘Leonhardt & Blumberg’ became a project partner.

Leonhardt & Blumberg has decided to diversify into the short sea dry cargo vessel market as well. The Boomsma group was selected as strategic partner. JR Shipbrokers & Consultants (part of JR Shipping Group), with whom both Boomsma and Leonhardt & Blumberg work closely together, acted as matchmaker and newbuilding broker.



The two owners jointly ordered a series of four plus four vessels with Chowgule Shipbuilding in India. Chowgule will build these vessels at their new shipyard in Mangalore which will start production spring 2024 once the yard facility has been modernized.

The unique characteristics of the new design are:

Extremely efficient in terms of cargo carrying capacity per energy unit.

8.500 ton deadweight – 13.900 cubic meter single hold – open top – complete tween deck.

Optimized diesel electric propulsion ready for life-time expansion and future fuels.

50% – 60% less propulsion energy needed compared to existing tonnage.

Ready for innovations such as: wind assisted propulsion, carbon capture and emission free operation on batteries to lower emissions even further.

50% – 90% lower CO₂ emissions.

From autumn 2025 onwards the vessels will be delivered either to Boomsma Shipping or Leonhardt & Blumberg. Once in service, the vessels will all be commercially operated in a pool by NewTide Chartering in Rotterdam, part of the Boomsma group.