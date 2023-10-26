2023 October 26 13:55

Guangxi Shipbuilding sign contract Manisa for eight general cargoships

CSSC Guangxi Shipbuilding and Offshore Engineering has entered into shipbuilding contract with Italian Manisa Chartering for six plus two general cargoships, according to Seatrade Maritime.

The shipyard has also entered into a design contract with Norway-based Marine Design and Consulting AS.

The contract is the largest export order inked by Guangxi Shipbuilding’s Qinzhou base since it started shipbuilding business in 2020.



The deal consists of four firm vessels, plus two optional vessels and expression of intent for a further two newbuildings. Measuring in 119.0 metres width and 17 metres width, these carriers will be classified by RINA upon delivery. The cargo carrier will have a 40% reduction in fuel consumption comparing with a similar type of vessel.

Manisa Chartering is engaged in bulk carrier management and shipping services, which currently operates a fleet of 19 vessels. The company is expecting to progressively optimize fleet structure via newbuilding construction.