2024 May 14 18:02

ICTSI to invest in new Southern Luzon gateway

International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI) is building a new international container terminal in Bauan, Batangas, Philippines. The new terminal will be the largest privately funded marine terminal investment in the country’s history and will ultimately be the second-largest container facility after the Manila International Container Terminal (MICT) in the Port of Manila, according to the company's release.

With design and engineering studies well underway, ICTSI will begin construction in the first quarter of 2025. With the first berth scheduled for completion by the end of 2027, the terminal will become a catalyst for economic growth across Southern Luzon, creating jobs and accelerating regional development. The terminal is also expected to play a role in providing the marine handling needs required by the country’s renewable energy transition strategy for Southern Luzon.



Construction will begin in 2025 with an estimated USD800 million investment. Upon completion, the terminal will feature up to 900 meters of quay and at least eight ship-to-shore gantry cranes and an estimated capacity of over two million TEUs per annum. Critically, the terminal will have direct and unencumbered access to Southern Luzon’s expressways. This was made possible by the completion of the Bauan-San Pascual-Batangas-STAR tollway diversion road. Additional expressway projects from Cavite to Bauan by Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation and San Miguel Corporation are expected to further enhance the new port’s connectivity making it the most efficiently connected maritime facility in Luzon by both capacity and route access.



Strategically located 120 kilometers south of Manila and nine kilometers west of Batangas City, the Bauan facility will become the premier international gateway for shippers based in the CALABARZON region (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, and Quezon), and the most modern container terminal in the country. Situated within a natural cove, Bauan is a first-class municipality in Batangas province known for its agro-industrial strength.



CALABARZON continues to be one of the Philippines’ fastest-growing regions, reaching a 5.2 percent growth rate in 2023, according to latest figures from the Philippine Statistics Authority. The region's gross domestic product stands at Php3.10 trillion, representing 15 percent of the Philippines' total GDP. Per capita Household Final Consumption Expenditure (HFCE) meanwhile, grew by 4.3 percent, exceeding the national average. The facility will likewise allow ICTSI to efficiently balance capacity needs across both the Metro Manila consumption center and CALABARZON through the new Bauan terminal and the MICT.