    SDARI’s 8,200 teu ammonia fuel boxship gets LR AiP

    Design part of joint development project with Mediterranean Shipping Co and MAN E&S

    Lloyd’s Register says it has awarded leading Chinese design company SDARI with approval in principle for its ammonia-propelled 8,200 teu containership design.

    Working in partnership with Mediterranean Shipping Co and MAN E&S as part of a joint development project, the design includes a 73,000 cbm Type C tank ammonia containment system, with the ammonia tank fitted with a dome inside its tank connection space.

    The design also features the MAN 6G80-C10.5 -LGIA Ammonia Fuelled Engine, which has a high-pressure selective catalytic reduction (HP-SCR) system and it Tier II/Tier III compliant.

    Andy McKeran, LR Chief Commercial Officer, LR said: “As the shipping industry looks more closely at ammonia as a future fuel option to reduce maritime greenhouse gas emissions, this joint development project between LR, SDARI, MSC and MAN E&S showcases the partners’ technical strengths and capability on containership and ammonia fuel designs.”

    Mr Li Xin, Vice Director of SDARI said: “As a leading ship designer in the maritime industry, SDARI has been focusing on low carbon solutions together with our reliable partners. This JDP is an exciting one and offers a practical solution to the community which will help the fleet to reduce carbon emission significantly, and make shipping sustainable and successful. As always, SDARI will offer a competitive design and be a trustworthy partner to the industry during the journey to net-zero emissions.”

2024 June 8

15:54 Posidonia 2024: Shipping industry makes statement of intent in a boost for global trade and economic growth
14:12 SDARI’s 8,200 teu ammonia fuel boxship gets LR AiP
12:23 U.S. Great Lakes ports: Iron ore trade down in May
10:13 EPC Industry’s offer selected for EDF second Call of Modular and Multirole Patrol Corvette by the EC

2024 June 7

18:03 Royal IHC secures yet another contract from Dutch Dredging for a custom-built 2,300 m3 TSHD
17:44 T.E.N. contracts DNV for first shuttle tanker with Cyber Secure notation
17:28 GTT secures two major approvals for its GTT NEXT1 LNG Cargo Containment System
17:14 Port Hedland awards new dredging contract to Jan De Nul
16:40 Dorian LPG announces pricing of public offering of 2,000,000 common shares
16:18 DeepOcean awarded significant offshore recycling contract in the UK
16:09 DEME’s Innovation installs first monopile at 488 MW French offshore wind project
16:03 CMA CGM announces PSS for China-South Africa & Mauritius trade
15:51 Diana Shipping announced time charter contract for m/v Polymnia with Reachy
15:36 Danaos Shipping’s bulk carrier Peace banned from Australian ports
15:05 PGS commences depth reprocessing of Côte d’Ivoire 2D data
15:02 IADC to host its five-day Dredging & Reclamation Seminar in Abu Dhabi, Nov 2024
14:21 Trafigura posts H1, 2024 net profit of $1.5 bn
13:39 BOEM finalizes EA review of potential offshore wind lease activities in the Central Atlantic
12:16 Vard contracted to build one advanced stern trawler for Havbryn AS
11:37 ABS supports innovative LH2 containment system project
10:55 KR and HD Hyundai sign business agreement for pilot project of cloud-based next-generation smart ship solution
10:41 Alternative fuels and seafarer upskilling dominate discussions at Greener Shipping Summit 2024
09:52 ABS issues AIP to HD Hyundai Mipo for a cutting-edge, ammonia-powered MR tanker

2024 June 6

18:17 Aker Solutions secures long-term brownfield and modification frame agreement with Azule Energy
17:49 Jumbo Offshore wraps up monopile removal works in Taiwan
17:35 Equinor: The speed and scale of the energy transition must increase in order to reach the 1.5-degree ambition
17:04 ABS issues AIP to VLAC design from SHI
16:37 Palfinger Marine selected to supply major equipment package for third Prysmian calbe laying vessel
16:18 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding receives additional order for 2 Units of LNG FGSS
15:39 WinGD, Alfa Laval, ABS and K Shipbuilding join forces for ammonia-fuelled tanker design
15:08 Hanwha Ocean launches Cadeler’s first M-Class mega jack-up
14:52 Hungary to buy 5% stake in Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz gas field
14:19 North Star secures further debt investment to become the leading player in Europe’s offshore wind sector
13:22 Samsung is preparing to start work on a second LNG platform for Mozambique
13:11 IHC Mining to build new machine for Arab Potash Company
12:14 DOF Group awarded long-term contract for IMR services by Equinor
11:43 Vestas receives a 124 MW order in Lithuania
11:41 SIRC and Hellenic Environmental Centre sign MoU to strengthen SIRC's commitment to sustainability in marine management practices
11:39 Basco Port dredging wraps up
10:37 Cepsa launches Cepsa Light Up, its new startup accelerator aimed at driving the energy transition
09:51 QatarEnergy selects CPC as NFE partner, signs SPA for 4 MTPA of LNG for 27 years

2024 June 5

18:02 ABS Wavesight announces major developments for My Digital Fleet software
17:43 HAROPA PORT deepens collaboration with Vedettes de Paris to promote the greening of the Paris river fleet
17:23 Fincantieri signs an agreement with iGenius to establish a collaboration for the development of AI systems based on an entirely Italian platform
16:55 HD Hyundai Heavy Industries and Capital Gas Ship Management secure LR approval in principle for 40,000 cbm LCO2 carrier
15:34 Equinor solidifies New York offtake contract for Empire Wind 1
14:44 Wartsila solutions to minimise emissions of two new CMA CGM ferries
14:23 DEME named the new fallpipe vessel ‘Yellowstone’ in Zeebrugge, Belgium
13:49 TotalEnergies increases LNG deliveries to Asia with two new medium and long-term contracts
13:24 Cosco Shipping upgrades boxship newbuilds to methanol engines
12:59 Greece and France sign declaration of intent for cooperation in the maritime sector
11:20 Hagland Shipping orders 4 environmental friendly newbuilds
10:40 KNOC signs drillship contract with Norway-based Seadrill
10:10 CHI (Shanghai) holds a naming ceremony for Yinson Bergenia Production B.V's VLCC conversion FPSO Maria Quiteria project
09:48 Zero-carbon fuel supply crucial to meeting GHG targets says ClassNK

2024 June 4

18:00 LR approves HD Hyundai Mipo & HD KSOE design for ammonia fuel-cell 1,300 TEU Class feeder ship
17:37 Diamond Line and Tarros announce new weekly PAE service between Egypt, Greece with Algeria
17:25 LR and Guangzhou Shipyard International ink JDP for world’s largest ammonia carrier
17:19 HD Hyundai to develop AI technology for ships
16:47 New offshore ROV and subsea services company FreeStar acquires vessel and starts operations
15:06 Russia set to boost its seaports capacity by 232 million tonnes per year in 2025-2030, official says
14:24 AltaGas and Vopak reach positive final investment decision on Ridley Island Energy Export Facility
12:24 FPSO vessel arrives at the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim Phase 1 LNG development off Mauritania and Senegal
11:48 Maersk faces significant port congestion in Asia, Mediterranean
10:55 SOHAR Port becomes one of the first ports in the Middle East ever to use biofuel bunkering in tugboat operations
10:18 Stena Line reports significant reductions in fuel consumption thanks to the strategic use of AI

2024 June 3

18:00 European Commission launches new mechanism to boost hydrogen market
17:04 ADNOC Logistics & Services to acquire Navig8
16:58 Union Maritime works with BAR Technologies to deploy wind propulsion on a total of 34 newbuild vessels
16:24 LR award new ammonia vessel design approval in principle