2024 June 8 14:12

SDARI’s 8,200 teu ammonia fuel boxship gets LR AiP

Design part of joint development project with Mediterranean Shipping Co and MAN E&S



Lloyd’s Register says it has awarded leading Chinese design company SDARI with approval in principle for its ammonia-propelled 8,200 teu containership design.



Working in partnership with Mediterranean Shipping Co and MAN E&S as part of a joint development project, the design includes a 73,000 cbm Type C tank ammonia containment system, with the ammonia tank fitted with a dome inside its tank connection space.



The design also features the MAN 6G80-C10.5 -LGIA Ammonia Fuelled Engine, which has a high-pressure selective catalytic reduction (HP-SCR) system and it Tier II/Tier III compliant.



Andy McKeran, LR Chief Commercial Officer, LR said: “As the shipping industry looks more closely at ammonia as a future fuel option to reduce maritime greenhouse gas emissions, this joint development project between LR, SDARI, MSC and MAN E&S showcases the partners’ technical strengths and capability on containership and ammonia fuel designs.”



Mr Li Xin, Vice Director of SDARI said: “As a leading ship designer in the maritime industry, SDARI has been focusing on low carbon solutions together with our reliable partners. This JDP is an exciting one and offers a practical solution to the community which will help the fleet to reduce carbon emission significantly, and make shipping sustainable and successful. As always, SDARI will offer a competitive design and be a trustworthy partner to the industry during the journey to net-zero emissions.”