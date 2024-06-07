  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2024 June 7 15:51

    Diana Shipping announced time charter contract for m/v Polymnia with Reachy

    Diana Shipping Inc.’s fleet will consist of 38 dry bulk vessels

    Diana Shipping Inc. (the “Company”), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership and bareboat charter-in of dry bulk vessels, today announced that, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, it has entered into a time charter contract with Reachy Shipping (SGP) Pte. Ltd., for one of its Post-Panamax dry bulk vessels, the m/v Polymnia. The gross charter rate is US$17,500 per day, minus a 5.00% commission paid to third parties, for a period until minimum August 1, 2025 up to maximum September 30, 2025. The charter is expected to commence on June 8, 2024. The m/v Polymnia is currently chartered, as previously announced, to Cobelfret S.A., Luxemburg, at a gross charter rate of US$15,000 per day, minus a 5.00% commission paid to third parties, the Company said in its media release.

    The “Polymnia” is a 98,704 dwt Post-Panamax dry bulk vessel built in 2012.

    The employment of “Polymnia” is anticipated to generate approximately US$7.25 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.

    Upon completion of the previously announced sale of m/v Houston, Diana Shipping Inc.’s fleet will consist of 38 dry bulk vessels: 4 Newcastlemax, 8 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 6 Panamax and 9 Ultramax. The Company also expects to take delivery of two methanol dual fuel new-building Kamsarmax dry bulk vessels by the second half of 2027 and the first half of 2028, respectively. As of today, the combined carrying capacity of the Company’s fleet including the m/v Houston and excluding the two vessels not yet delivered, is approximately 4.4 million dwt with a weighted average age of 10.84 years. A table describing the current Diana Shipping Inc. fleet can be found on the Company’s website, www.dianashippinginc.com. Information contained on the Company’s website does not constitute a part of this press release.

    About the Company
    Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership and bareboat charter-in of dry bulk vessels. The Company’s vessels are employed primarily on short to medium-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

Другие новости по темам: time-charter agreement  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2024 June 7

18:03 Royal IHC secures yet another contract from Dutch Dredging for a custom-built 2,300 m3 TSHD
17:44 T.E.N. contracts DNV for first shuttle tanker with Cyber Secure notation
17:28 GTT secures two major approvals for its GTT NEXT1 LNG Cargo Containment System
17:14 Port Hedland awards new dredging contract to Jan De Nul
16:40 Dorian LPG announces pricing of public offering of 2,000,000 common shares
16:18 DeepOcean awarded significant offshore recycling contract in the UK
16:09 DEME’s Innovation installs first monopile at 488 MW French offshore wind project
16:03 CMA CGM announces PSS for China-South Africa & Mauritius trade
15:51 Diana Shipping announced time charter contract for m/v Polymnia with Reachy
15:36 Danaos Shipping’s bulk carrier Peace banned from Australian ports
15:05 PGS commences depth reprocessing of Côte d’Ivoire 2D data
15:02 IADC to host its five-day Dredging & Reclamation Seminar in Abu Dhabi, Nov 2024
14:21 Trafigura posts H1, 2024 net profit of $1.5 bn
13:39 BOEM finalizes EA review of potential offshore wind lease activities in the Central Atlantic
12:16 Vard contracted to build one advanced stern trawler for Havbryn AS
11:37 ABS supports innovative LH2 containment system project
10:55 KR and HD Hyundai sign business agreement for pilot project of cloud-based next-generation smart ship solution
10:41 Alternative fuels and seafarer upskilling dominate discussions at Greener Shipping Summit 2024
09:52 ABS issues AIP to HD Hyundai Mipo for a cutting-edge, ammonia-powered MR tanker

2024 June 6

18:17 Aker Solutions secures long-term brownfield and modification frame agreement with Azule Energy
17:49 Jumbo Offshore wraps up monopile removal works in Taiwan
17:35 Equinor: The speed and scale of the energy transition must increase in order to reach the 1.5-degree ambition
17:04 ABS issues AIP to VLAC design from SHI
16:37 Palfinger Marine selected to supply major equipment package for third Prysmian calbe laying vessel
16:18 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding receives additional order for 2 Units of LNG FGSS
15:39 WinGD, Alfa Laval, ABS and K Shipbuilding join forces for ammonia-fuelled tanker design
15:08 Hanwha Ocean launches Cadeler’s first M-Class mega jack-up
14:52 Hungary to buy 5% stake in Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz gas field
14:19 North Star secures further debt investment to become the leading player in Europe’s offshore wind sector
13:22 Samsung is preparing to start work on a second LNG platform for Mozambique
13:11 IHC Mining to build new machine for Arab Potash Company
12:14 DOF Group awarded long-term contract for IMR services by Equinor
11:43 Vestas receives a 124 MW order in Lithuania
11:41 SIRC and Hellenic Environmental Centre sign MoU to strengthen SIRC's commitment to sustainability in marine management practices
11:39 Basco Port dredging wraps up
10:37 Cepsa launches Cepsa Light Up, its new startup accelerator aimed at driving the energy transition
09:51 QatarEnergy selects CPC as NFE partner, signs SPA for 4 MTPA of LNG for 27 years

2024 June 5

18:02 ABS Wavesight announces major developments for My Digital Fleet software
17:43 HAROPA PORT deepens collaboration with Vedettes de Paris to promote the greening of the Paris river fleet
17:23 Fincantieri signs an agreement with iGenius to establish a collaboration for the development of AI systems based on an entirely Italian platform
16:55 HD Hyundai Heavy Industries and Capital Gas Ship Management secure LR approval in principle for 40,000 cbm LCO2 carrier
15:34 Equinor solidifies New York offtake contract for Empire Wind 1
14:44 Wartsila solutions to minimise emissions of two new CMA CGM ferries
14:23 DEME named the new fallpipe vessel ‘Yellowstone’ in Zeebrugge, Belgium
13:49 TotalEnergies increases LNG deliveries to Asia with two new medium and long-term contracts
13:24 Cosco Shipping upgrades boxship newbuilds to methanol engines
12:59 Greece and France sign declaration of intent for cooperation in the maritime sector
11:20 Hagland Shipping orders 4 environmental friendly newbuilds
10:40 KNOC signs drillship contract with Norway-based Seadrill
10:10 CHI (Shanghai) holds a naming ceremony for Yinson Bergenia Production B.V's VLCC conversion FPSO Maria Quiteria project
09:48 Zero-carbon fuel supply crucial to meeting GHG targets says ClassNK

2024 June 4

18:00 LR approves HD Hyundai Mipo & HD KSOE design for ammonia fuel-cell 1,300 TEU Class feeder ship
17:37 Diamond Line and Tarros announce new weekly PAE service between Egypt, Greece with Algeria
17:25 LR and Guangzhou Shipyard International ink JDP for world’s largest ammonia carrier
17:19 HD Hyundai to develop AI technology for ships
16:47 New offshore ROV and subsea services company FreeStar acquires vessel and starts operations
15:06 Russia set to boost its seaports capacity by 232 million tonnes per year in 2025-2030, official says
14:24 AltaGas and Vopak reach positive final investment decision on Ridley Island Energy Export Facility
12:24 FPSO vessel arrives at the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim Phase 1 LNG development off Mauritania and Senegal
11:48 Maersk faces significant port congestion in Asia, Mediterranean
10:55 SOHAR Port becomes one of the first ports in the Middle East ever to use biofuel bunkering in tugboat operations
10:18 Stena Line reports significant reductions in fuel consumption thanks to the strategic use of AI

2024 June 3

18:00 European Commission launches new mechanism to boost hydrogen market
17:04 ADNOC Logistics & Services to acquire Navig8
16:58 Union Maritime works with BAR Technologies to deploy wind propulsion on a total of 34 newbuild vessels
16:24 LR award new ammonia vessel design approval in principle
15:25 ABS 2024 Outlook highlights active shift in fleet composition toward more sustainable fuel alternatives
13:20 World Shipping Council welcomes new IMO regulations on mandatory reporting for containers lost at sea
12:56 Wartsila partners with Gas and Heat and RINA for new ammonia fueled bunkering vessel
12:25 Unifeeder launches ‘greenbox’ to support customers lower scope 3 emissions