2024 June 3 16:24

LR award new ammonia vessel design approval in principle

Lloyd’s Register (LR) has awarded Approval in Principle (AiP) for a newly developed ammonia-fuelled 3,500 TEU container vessel following a joint venture, according to LR's release. A cross-industry taskforce including A. P. Møller-Mærsk, MAN Energy Solutions, Deltamarin, Eltronic FuelTech, LR and ABS, led by the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping, is behind the new design. The result of this collaborative approach is a milestone in enabling ammonia as an alternative marine fuel.



When awarding an AiP, the classification societies perform a novel technology evaluation to examine all fundamental aspects of the ship design and general compliance with the associated rules/regulations.

Next, the remarks raised on the design will be addressed and the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping continues to lead this work looking into extending the project to a second phase with partners including a charterer and ship owner.





