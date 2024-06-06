2024 June 6 15:08

Hanwha Ocean launches Cadeler’s first M-Class mega jack-up

The vessel was designed by Gusto MSC



The first of Cadeler’s M-class wind turbine installation vessels, Wind Maker, has been launched at Hanwha Ocean’s shipyard in South Korea, offshoreWind reported.



Eneti, which merged with Cadeler last year, placed an order with Hanwha Ocean, formerly known as Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering, for two Gusto MSC NG16000X jack-up vessels in 2021.



The vessel, designed by Gusto MSC, features a 2,600-tonne leg encircling crane supplied by Huisman Equipment. The jack-up is designed to install turbines with capacities of up to 20 MW at water depths reaching up to 65 metres, with the flexibility to operate using either liquefied natural gas (LNG) or ammonia as alternate fuels.



Wind Maker, formerly known as Nessie, is expected to be delivered in the first quarter of 2025 when it will proceed directly to the first wind turbine installation project, the Greater Changhua Offshore Wind Farm in Taiwan.